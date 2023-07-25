PEORIA — Heavy metal band Mudvayne is headed back to its Peoria roots — and one fan could even meet the members for lunch before the show.
The concert, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Peoria Civic Center, is part of the band's first headline tour in over a decade. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at
Mudvayne poses after arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York at the Metropolitan Opera House Thursday, Sept. 6, 2001.
SUZANNE PLUNKETT, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The fan contest, called "Happy? Hour with Mudvayne" in honor of a single from their 2005 album "Lost and Found," will be drawn randomly on Aug. 7 and notified within 24 hours.
The winner and a friend will be treated to a "variety of food options ... in an intimate setting," organizers said. Visit
Mudvayne, which formed in 1996 and reunited in 2021 after an 11-year hiatus, kicked off the 26-city Psychotherapy Sessions tour on Thursday. They are joined by Coal Chamber, GWAR Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.
Greg Tribbett, left, and Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.
AMY HARRIS, INVISION VIA AP
Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
AMY HARRIS, INVISION VIA AP
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Castle Theatre renovations
Pages from our past: C.U. Williams & Son Co. and the Castle Theatre
This engraving appeared on C.U. Williams & Son Co. stationery in the late 1910s. The building on the right, at 207 E. Washington St., opened in 1911. Five years later, the Castle Theatre building, on the left, opened its doors with Williams using the upper floors for auto inventory. Note the water tower — a fire safety measure designed to protect valuable automobile stock.
Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History
The old location
The old Castle Theatre was located at the northwest corner of East and Washington, a site now occupied by the downtown State Farm building. The “new” (and still-standing) Castle was built a decade after this one.
Courtesy of the McLean County Museum of History
Picturesque Bloomington
The Castle Theatre, photographed for the 1907 "Picturesque Bloomington" which was reprinted by The Old House Society.
For The Pantagraph
WJBC on air at the Castle
A public viewing of WJBC while on-air at the Castle Theater. The public was able to look through double plate glass windows and see broadcasts in action. Here, students of Pleasant Hill school, four miles west of Leroy, watch a broadcast.
For The Pantagraph
Historic castle
The Castle Theatre is seen in this undated photo.
Pantagraph Staff
Bloomington High School tour in April 2001
Bloomington High School students in instructor Mark Anderson's drafting class toured the former Castle Theater as part of a class project on April 17, 2001. The project will divide students into teams, which will submit conceptual designs on the possible renovation of the building. Ben Slotky of Bloomington led the tour, and hopes to purchase the structure in downtown Bloomington.
Steve Smedley
Bloomington High School tour in April 2001
Ben Slotky of Bloomington explained his plans to renovate the former Castle Theatre to Bloomington High School students. Members of Bloomington High School teacher Mark Anderson's drafting class toured the building on April 17, 2001. Slotky hopes to purchase the building.
Steve Smedley
Reviving the Castle in June 2001
The exterior of the Castle Theater is seen on June 16, 2001.
David Proeber
Cleaning out the Castle
Workers clean up the Castle Theatre on Tuesday, June 26, 2001.
Maureen O'Connor
Cleaning out the Castle
Workers clean up the Castle Theatre on Thursday, June 21, 2001.
Maureen O'Connor
Don't take a seat, Castle owner says
Chairs in the Castle Theater during renovation show their poor state of condition.
Steve Arney
Cleaning the Castle
Cleaning out the Castle Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2001.
Maureen O'Connor
This man's Castle houses his dreams
Seen through a car window on a rainy day, Ben Slotky cleans out the Castle Theatre on Thursday, June 21, 2001.
Maureen O'Connor
Cleaning the Castle
Cleaning out the Castle Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2001.
Maureen O'Connor
Dream in progress
The main floor of the once boarded up Castle Theater, Wednesday, July 28, 2002.
Stephanie Oberlander
Castle Theater work continues in March 2002
Ben Slotky, left, rode up in the lift with Chad Kletz of Super Sign Service to begin the much needed repairs to the marquee of the Castle Theater on March 13, 2002.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Castle Theater work continues in March 2002
Ben Slotky looked over the balcony on March 13, 2002, at the Castle Theater, which he is restoring.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Architectural detail seen in March 2002
Ben Slotky is restoring the Castle Theater and hopes that he can bring the architectural detail to life.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Stained glass light fixtures seen in March 2002
Ben Slotky is restoring the Castle Theater and hopes that he can bring the architectural detail to life. Beautiful stained glass lights hanging from the ceiling had been painted over with a dark grey paint.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Original moldings are seen in July 2002
Slotky plans on keeping the original moldings in the Castle Theater, seen here on July 10, 2002.
Stephanie Oberlander
Rewiring marquee lights in July 2002
Dale Gray of Super Sign Service in Bloomington changed light sockets on the marquee of the Castle Theater on July 10, 2002. Gray said the sockets, 540 of them, are 86 years old and have to be rewired to comply with city code.
Stephanie Oberlander
Continued restoration in July 2002
Workers continue restoration of the Castle Theater in downtown Bloomington on July 22, 2002.
Eric Frehling
Castle lights shine once more
Bloomington Mayor Judy Markowitz has a laugh with Castle Theater owner Ben Slotky and other well wishers during the marquee lighting ceremony at the theater on October 5, 2002.
Josh Ritchie
Road repairs on November 13, 2002
City of Bloomington employees Woody Bursack, foreground left, and Rusty Batty, foreground right, smoothed quick setting super hot patch cement, with the help of Jon Barcus, left, and Chuck Brewster. The street repair followed an upgrade in the water sprinkler system for the Castle Theater.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Painters in February 2003
David Bentley and Will Roberts of Commercial and Industrial Coatings of Bloomington discuss paint options for the plaster casts above the main floor of the Castle Theater, Thursday, February 20, 2003.
David Proeber
New movie screen in April 2003
Randy Dunlap, bottom, and J.J. Ballenger, top, of Associated Constructors, Bloomington, installed a new movie screen in the Castle Theater Wednesday, April 16, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
New movie screen in April 2003
Shadows from Randy Dunlap, of Associated Constructors, Bloomington, were cast on the new movie screen installed at the Castle Theater in Bloomington.
Stephanie Oberlander
New movie screen in April 2003
J.J. Ballenger, top, Randy Dunlap, bottom left, and David Donaldson, of Associated Constructors, Bloomington, installed a new movie screen in the Castle Theater in Bloomington on Wednesday, April 16, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Foyer work in April 2003
E.J. Garneau, of Garneau Construction, laid ceramic tile in the foyer of the newly renovated Castle Theater in Bloomington on Wednesday, April 16, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Refinished architectural details seen in April 2003
Refinished architectural detail is seen in the newly renovated Castle Theater in April 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Architectural detail
Architectural detail at the Castle Theater, Thursday, September 8, 2011.
David Proeber
Restored light fixtures
The lights at the Castle Theater were restored to their original design after spending years under coats of dark paint.
Stephanie Oberlander
Sofas and chairs
The Castle Theater, after complete remodeling, including sofas and chairs.
Stephanie Oberlander
Theater balcony seats
Balcony seats are seen in the newly remodeled Castle Theater on April 23, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Finished work in April 2003
The Castle theater is seen after its renovations on April 16, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Marquee is seen in April 2003
The exterior of the newly remodeled Castle Theater is seen on April 24, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Job openings in 2003
The Castle Theater marquee on East Washington Street, Bloomington, advertised job openings on February 26, 2003.
Steve Smedley
Before renovations
The Castle Theater is seen before renovations on July 20th, 1999.
Steve Smedley
After renovations
The newly renovated Castle Theater, photo taken April 16, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Opening night movie in May 2003
Projector installer Lanny Mann, of St. Louis, kept an eye on the reels of the film "A Mighty Wind" during the five o'clock showing Friday, May 9, 2003, at the Castle Theater.
Stephanie Oberlander
Opening night movie in May 2003
Lines formed outside the Castle Theater on opening night, Friday, May 9, 2003.
Stephanie Oberlander
Exterior in December 6, 2005
The Castle Theater is seen in December 2005, including the upper-level condo loft space managed by Wollrab and Slotky.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
The east side of the Castle Theater is seen in December 2005
The east side of the Castle Theater is seen on December 6, 2005.
Lori Ann Cook-Neisler
Exterior in October 2009
The Castle Theater is seen on Tuesday, October 20, 2009.
Steve Smedley
New ownership in September 2011
Rory O'Connor, John Campbell and Michael Gold are the new owners of the Castle Theater, Thursday, September 8, 2011.
David Proeber
Bagpipes at the Castle in May 2014
Ted Kerrn, pipe major with the Prairie Thistle Pipes & Drums, welcomes guests outside the Castle Theatre Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
