PEORIA — Heavy metal band Mudvayne is headed back to its Peoria roots — and one fan could even meet the members for lunch before the show.

The concert, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Peoria Civic Center, is part of the band's first headline tour in over a decade. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at peoriaciviccenter.com.

The fan contest, called "Happy? Hour with Mudvayne" in honor of a single from their 2005 album "Lost and Found," will be drawn randomly on Aug. 7 and notified within 24 hours.

The winner and a friend will be treated to a "variety of food options ... in an intimate setting," organizers said. Visit bit.ly/mudvaynecontest to see the full rules and enter.

Mudvayne, which formed in 1996 and reunited in 2021 after an 11-year hiatus, kicked off the 26-city Psychotherapy Sessions tour on Thursday. They are joined by Coal Chamber, GWAR Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.

