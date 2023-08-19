BLOOMINGTON — American thrash metal band Megadeth will perform Sept. 27 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, ranging from $53 to $123.

The band will be joined by guest Biohazard for the Bloomington show, as part of the Crush the World Tour.

Megadeth consists of Dave Mustaine, lead guitar and vocals; Kiko Louriero, lead guitar; Dirk Verbeuren, drums; and James LoMenzo, bass.

The band started in 1983 in Los Angeles. They are best known for their songs "Symphony of Destruction," "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due," "À Tout Le Monde," "Tornado of Souls," "Peace Sells," "Sweating Bullets," "Angry Again," "In My Darkest Hour" and "Hangar 18."

Megadeth's most recent album, "The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!" was released in September 2022.

