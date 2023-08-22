BLOOMINGTON — Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American "Snow Waltz Tour" to Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The electronic violinist and dancer is touring in support of her most recent Christmas album of the same name, stopping in more than 20 U.S. cities along the way.

"Snow Waltz" features twists on classics like "Deck the Halls," "Joy To The World," and "O Holy Night," as well as originals including "Snow Waltz" and "Ice Storm."

VIP and artist presale tickets are available through 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at grossingermotorsarena.com.

Tickets, including various VIP packages with access to exclusive merch and meet and greets are available at lindseystirling.com.

From each ticket sold, $1 will support Stirling's The Upside Fund, a holiday initiative that has helped cover more than $5 million in medical debt.

