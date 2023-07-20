BLOOMINGTON — Life on the road hasn’t worn down Kurt Vile’s wheels.

He said he likes being in motion, seeing people come out to his shows and hearing them singing along.

“Life is good on the road,” said Vile on Tuesday, about a week after returning from a July 10 show at the Amsterdamse Bos park in the Netherlands.

The Philadelphia-based folk-rock artist is rolling out his band, The Violators, Saturday to The Castle Theatre. Vile is bringing to Bloomington some splendid fingerpicking skills, and a song repertoire plush with heady, hit tracks that pop right off.

Those include “Pretty Pimping” from 2015 album “b’lieve i’m going down.” Stream counts on that track have justifiably shot up to 124,650,059 (based on YouTube and Spotify data), as his folksy-blues riffs deserve much repeating.

That claim is substantiated by his track “Flying (like a fast train),” which follows intro track “Goin on a Plane Today” on his latest album “(watch my moves).” His song tempos don’t reach warp-speed, but they coast along for a sonically smooth and trippy ride.

His talents have been featured several times on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert, first with Courtney Barnett, his collaborator on 2017 album “Lotta Sea Lice.” The pair vibed whimsically on track “Blue Cheese,” also nerding out with nods to video game culture.

He previously collaborated with Steve Gunn on 2015 album “Parallelogram,” which transcends track-by-track from psyched-out keyboard tones at the record’s start to a pair of songs that sounds like a guitar picker’s paradise: “Red Apples for Tom Scharpling” (who has voice credits on Cartoon Network show Steven Universe) and “Npr Reject.”

King of words

One of the first highlights I discovered in Vile’s track record of praise-worthy wordsmithing is “Bassackwards,” off of 2018 album “Bottle in it.” Its opening rhymes flow smoothly with each variation, both melodically and lyrically “to the upmost degree,” as the ending bar states.

Under-researched listeners like myself might pin a Bob Dylan-esque label on Vile’s lyrics. In my interview with him, I learned he actually sees John Prine as the “king of words.” Vile covered Prine’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” in his 2020 EP titled similarly to the track’s name.

Another earlier influence of Vile’s is John Fahey. He said a relative recently showered him with Fahey’s old releases from Tacoma Records that were scattered Tuesday about the floors in Vile’s home.

“I kind of get lost in that fingerpicking,” he said, adding that the pure, American primitive quality of Fahey's music is easy to hear.

“Like Exploding Stones” on “(watch my moves)” sounds like a solid sequel to “Bassackwards,” this time a little more heavy on the electronic effects. Vile retains his strong penmanship in track with the line: “Dreaming of a time when everything rhymed and I was cool, calm and collected.”

Sharp harp licks

Vile is father to two daughters, who are 10 and 13 years old and both appear on the album art. The 43-year-old rock dad sits sandwiched between them, donning a gator mask.

Both of his girls are learning to play the harp, and he said that’s a choice they made on their own.

Vile said one of his kids will “pick up my licks when I walk out the room … My wife thinks it’s me.”

During the pandemic, he said, there were times he was relieved to be home, despite all that was going on in the world. Vile said he was writing every day, and his track, “Hey Like A Child,” came out quickly. He said he knew it was a dangly pop number, and it reminds him of 1990 British pop song “There She Goes” by The La’s.

Vile released the track early as a single. Well-prosed is the second word in this sweet song’s lyric, “lemonade,” as each sequent rhyme is washed away by the tarty tones of his tremolo-bending chords.

Secret chords

Repetition is a key part of his songwriting style. Vile explained that if you repeat the same joke, or same line, over and over again when hanging out with others, it either gets more funny, or it gets more annoying to those who “aren’t in the know.”

That can be rewarding, and also hypnotic. Vile said another part is just finding a groove. He said that Neil Young has talked about the late Danny Whitten, an original member of Crazy Horse. In songs like “Down by the river” or “Cowgirl in the Sand,” recounting Young’s words, Vile said it was cool Whitten would play the same two chords but evolve them and play them differently over time.

Vile said he does that, but also makes his chords hypnotic and pretty too. He said: “That’s kind of the secret.”

If you play a groove — a repetitive groove, and it has creamy overtones or undertones, or it's a major seventh chord or something that makes it pretty, I kind of gravitate towards that.

“You'd be surprised how long you can go with it.”

He advised aspiring artists to release material any way they can, and to hand fans something physical. Vile said when he got started, he would burn CDs and package them like vinyl records.

“Don’t wait around for a producer,” Vile continued. “Don’t wait around for a label, because the label likes to see that you’re doing it on your own to begin with. And then, you create a buzz, however you can.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Kurt Vile & The Violators, with support from Laney Jones and The Spirits. WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington TICKETS: Standing tickets start at $30, available online at thecastletheatre.com.

