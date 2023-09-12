BLOOMINGTON — Kidz Bop Kids are planning a family-friendly fall bash in Bloomington.

The music brand of young performers who feature pop hits "sung by kids for kids" announced a Nov. 12 show date at Grossinger Motor's Arena, 101 S. Madison Street.

A City of Bloomington statement said Kidz Bop Stars Cliff, Kiya, Shila and Tyler will be performing live on stage hits like "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" and "As It Was" by Harry Styles. In March, Kidz Bop Kids also released a music video covering Miley Cyrus' "Flowers."

When their "Never Stop" live tour hits the Twin Cities, music lovers of all ages can get in on an afternoon of fun, catchy tunes and throw down their best moves in a Daddy Dance Off contest, the announcement stated.

Ticket via Live Nation start at $39.50, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with VIP packages available. Passes can be purchased at kidzbop.com.

Also, holders of Citibank cards will be offered presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday online at www.citientertainment.com. Arena doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, with music to start by 4 p.m.

Since launching in 2001, the Kidz Bop brand has sold over 23 million albums and streamed more than 9 billion songs.

