All that glitters is gold, and all that rages is solid rock ‘n’ roll.

Normal-based hardcore punk-metal band Karat’s Gold has a new 7-inch vinyl ready for you record heads to spin. Their 31-year-old guitarist, Christopher Whitacre, was very kind to share with me a copy of “Solid Gold” before its Thursday release. And, it sounds real heavy.

The three-piece band is taking off Friday at an album release party at Bombsight Recording Studios, which moved in May to a new space in west Bloomington. Karat’s Gold will be supported by the spacey soundwaves of Shinzon, a Chicago-based band that formed in Bloomington in 2015 and released a new album last month. Their bassist, Storm Angone, still resides in the Twin Cities.

Also on Friday's show bill is The Recombinants, which was featured in this column just over a year ago before their Midwest Punkfest set at nightshop. This band recorded a new album in December at Tone Good Studios in Urbana; a release date is still to be determined.

Drummer Nick “Toads” Rhoades said he's especially excited for their guitarist Nick Bretz to travel in from Oregon to join them for the set.

Nap House Studios is slated to video tape Friday's live sessions. Set your sights on this show, because that studio will be blasting out jams.

Doggone gold

Whitacre, who is temporarily staying in Bloomington, Indiana, said the gilded “Karat” of their band’s namesake could be anyone or anything.

In his mind, he said it’s a dog. And I think he’s right. House pets are lovable creatures with hearts of gold, but they’re also pretty metal. Growing up, I once caught my mother’s dainty, one-eyed shih tzu hunting rabbits in the backyard.

Karat’s Gold formed in 2018. Whitacre said their goal was play rock ‘n’ roll at house shows and drink beer with their friends. “Hail Gold” came out in March 2019 as their debut record, delivering seven sultry tracks with feral, fast guitar riffs and pulsating percussion.

The third track, “You’re No Good,” gallops out of the gate with mathy, cowpunk fretwork by Whitacre. It shifts seamlessly into the following song, “Outta Line.”

Whitacre said their drummer, Normal's Ian Sheridan, 32, was working for Normal’s Eclipse Studios at the time of the recording. Sheridan has also recorded for fellow local hard rock band Bury Thy Wicked.

The guitarist said they’re inspired by music that gets technical and “makes us think.” He said listeners might not understand it on the first listen, and may need a few repeats until they can relate.

For their latest release, Whitacre said they just kept writing and got better. Second up on the track list of “Solid Gold” is “Disown You,” which maintains those same themes of breaking up from “Hail Gold,” but with even heavier breakdowns.

These tracks may be short — but when they’re this hardcore, they’re dense as gold. “Ministry of Love” tracks in at 69 seconds, and hooks well with lyrics “Finally felt alive” and hammering bass lines.

A lyrical music video for that song began streaming April 20 on Nap House Studios’ YouTube account, and includes footage scenes around Carlock, shot by Beth Randall. That’s also where KG’s bassist Alex Poole resides.

The band belts out the line “Mask full of rats” in this song. That’s a reference to the ending of George Orwell’s famous novel “1984.” Whitacre recalled how the protagonist's face was forced inside a cage of hungry, rabid rats to threaten him into compliance of Big Brother.

The record was also recorded at Russian Recording in Bloomington, Indiana, which Whitacre said specializes in vintage Russian microphones.

Contrasting themes of gold and animal pestilence in KG’s songs are not a coincidence. Just like gold, Whitacre said the band’s sound is quality.

As for the performers, he said: “We're all just a bunch of rats.”

To support Karat’s Gold, you can pick up the new album via an online Bandcamp auction or on the merchandise table at their shows. Whitacre expects Waiting Room Records in Normal to be stocked with them by Saturday.

Experimental enterprise

KG’s drummer, Sheridan, was also sharing his sound engineering skills with Shinzon for its latest record “MIMIC,” which was released June 2. You can listen on Bandcamp and send some digital support their way.

When asked to explain the sounds of math rock, Shinzon’s drummer and vocalist, Champaign's Adam Meyers, said: “Imagine hitting ’record,’ then throwing some guitars, a bass, a drum kit and an emotional singer down a flight of stairs.”

The band’s latest record blends an eclectic mix of several rock styles, in true experimental form. Meyers added other elements of prog rock, math rock, surf rock, garage rock, shoegaze and more.

He said their sound stems from how he, Angone and guitarist Luc Chamberlain all bring distinct, stylistic opinions to the table.

“Each member gets room to speak authentically in their own musical voice while still contributing to something that is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Meyer.

From the start, “MIMIC” dives deep into the shoegaze on track “Canopic Jars.” Even though I’m a huge fan of that genre, I love how the mood swings far from it several times throughout the album. It ranges sonically from the intro’s warm and fuzzy, pop hooks reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine, to the monstrous noise rock in track “Scream Through Clenched Teeth.”

The group’s namesake takes after the Romulan clone of the indispensable Star Trek Starfleet Captain Jean-Luc Picard, also the primary antagonist of 2002 film “Star Trek Nemesis. The band rockets into even deeper space with track “Gravii,” dropping heavy into reverb and serene vocal layers.

This Shinzon rocket ride hits its apogee on track “Earth Realm,” a title that repeats thematically in the bands previous releases. Another galactic concept was termed in the band’s debut full-length 2016 album is: “Behold: Neo Radical.”

<a href="https://shinzon.bandcamp.com/album/mimic">MIMIC by Shinzon</a>

Meyer said they were hyperfixated on those phrases while writing both albums.

He supposed that “Earth Realm" is a place that is" precious, beautiful, and life giving."

“It should be defended at all cost," he continued.

He described “Neo-Radical” as a both a dream-faring research facility, and a social-fashion movement.

Meyer said it also has good “mouth feel.”

“Mostly we’re concerned with the mouth feel,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Nap House Studios presents Karat's Gold album release show, with support from The Recombinants, Shinzon, Doghead and Harpe WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 WHERE: Bombsight Recording Studio, 801 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington TICKETS: $10 cover at the door

