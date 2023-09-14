BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois State University junior is bringing the jazz, and some pop, to downtown Bloomington on Saturday.

Olivia Wexler, who is majoring in vocal performance and new media composition, and has taught voice and guitar for two years at Hip Cat Music School in Bloomington, will take her band on stage Saturday at Jazz UpFront. Cover fee is $10.

The booking follows James Gaston’s attendance of Wexler’s performance at The Coffeehouse in uptown Normal. Gaston, who owns Jazz UpFront, said he liked her style and was impressed. He said they got to talking about a possible gig, and Wexler followed up with him to get a show date set.

Wexler will lead a four-piece band of fellow ISU students on jazz and pop tunes, with drummer Sean Duffy, a senior also studying new media composition; bassist Jack O’Mahoney, a senior majoring in music business; and guitarist LJ. Galdo, a senior majoring in mass media.

Drawing huge inspirations from Amy Winehouse, Wexler said her band plays a good amount of her material. When asked for her favorite Winehouse song, Wexler picked deep cut track “October Song.” Her jazz vocals root back to the late English singer-songwriter’s style, she said.

Another inspiration of hers, she said, is Wes Montgomery, whose jazz track “Cariba” from 1962 album “Full House” has found a place in her sets.

Wexler’s band also pulled a jazz-pop tune from Lake Street Dive, a Boston-born act that has multiple YouTube music videos with several million views, including for tracks “Mistakes,” “I Want You Back” and “Call Off Your Dogs.”

Opening for Wexler is Rebekah Joy, a ukulele player who also performs in band Mangles. Wexler said Joy’s bandmate in that act is Emily Bollinger, who Wexler met through ISU’s Music Business Organization.

Wexler is now co-president of ISU’s Music Business Organization, which she said helps produce open mic shows at The Coffeehouse. When she used to take up those open mic stages, she said her current bandmates heard her and offered to back her up.

She said MBO’s main goal is to network musicians and find opportunities for them to perform. ISU Creative Technologies program director Rose Marshack is the faculty adviser of the student organization. Wexler added MBO has facilitated student internships with Live Nation, and brought in guest speakers like Ian Mackaye from hardcore punk band Fugazi.

“It’s very similar to the music business industry class … at ISU,” she said of MBO. “We just kind of try and do similar things that that class does.”

Beyond the music

The musician who first inspired Wexler to take up guitar was Jimi Hendrix, she said, which is funny because she doesn’t play like him.

“Electric guitar was just so cool to me growing up, and I wanted to be just like these rock stars,” Wexler said, adding that Fleetwood Mac is big inspiration too.

“Lindsey Buckingham is a great, great guitarist,” she said, pointing to his guitar work in almost all of his songs. Wexler noted she also loves Joni Mitchell’s alternate guitar tuning patterns.

As for pop hits, Wexler said she has fun covering “Toxic” by Britney Spears. Another cover in her repertoire comes from Norah Jones. As for contemporary artists, Wexler is finding inspiration from jazz musician Laufey and funk guitarist Cory Wong.

One original song Wexler wrote is “Car Sick.” Without entirely explaining it, she said it tells the story of an uncomfortable relationship by using mellow jazz guitar riffs. While she doesn’t have tracks on record yet, Wexler said she’s talking to studios about getting sessions on the books.

Wexler said she also studies classic and music theater as part of her vocal performance major. She credited classical training as helpful for switching to different music styles, keeping her voice healthy and building stamina to sing for hours.

Wexler said Hip Cat Music School owner Gilford Moore taught her guitar, and she eventually learned enough to teach students of her own. She said Moore had the confidence to offer her the job, and now she loves it.

Wexler said it’s been cool to watch students of all ages grow and learn from her. She said that makes her feel useful, and it’s awesome.

As an instructor, Wexler finds the most meaningful moments when her students are being themselves, having fun and joking around while they’re learning.

“I just like building this connection with my students where they can … at the end of the lesson, talk about something completely unrelated because they just love being there for beyond just the music,” Wexler said.

Those interested in following Wexler’s work should follow her online at Instagram.com/olivia.wexler

IF YOU GO WHAT: Oliva Wexler, with Rebekah Joy opening WHEN: 8-11 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington. TICKETS: $10 door cover fee

Photos: Remembering Amy Winehouse, 10 years after her death