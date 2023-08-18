The festival will feature a day of live music from artists including Brianna Thomas, Tad Robinson, Gracia Harrison, Thaddeus Tukes, Hurricane Ruth with Dave Lumsden, Mardra & Reggie Thomas, Ryan Byfield, 4 On The Flow, and The Front Street Collective.
The event is open to all ages and entry is free.
Photos: Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington
CULTURAL FEST
Peace
Grandma and grandson
Chi Beta Beta Ques
A stick
Digging
DST
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
The annual More Than Pink Walk is a fundraising event for family and friends to celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have die…
From right, Tito Carrillo, University of Illinois jazz professor, sounds off his trumpet during a rendition of song "Crazy Stupid Fun" for the opening set Aug. 20, 2022, during the Front Street Music Festival, as trombonist Ben Carrasquillo looks on.