BLOOMINGTON — Several musicians are collecting quality tunes at a jazz club stage on Bloomington’s Front Street.

And this eclectic group isn’t keeping the platform all to themselves. They’re supporting other players ready to share songs of their own at open stage nights.

Downtown Bloomington music venue Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front St., has scheduled a September lineup packed with great picks. One act that calls this block their home away from home around once a week is Front Street Collective.

Just over the last year, the group formed organically during open stage time Wednesday nights at Jazz UpFront, and have been performing under the FSC banner for about three months.

In addition to playing gigs this summer at Front Street Music Festival, Make Music Normal and the Sweet Corn Circus, the collective has earned an unofficial residency spot at Jazz UpFront, and has offered backing drums, bass or horns to singers and songwriters who sign up for stage time.

Eight members make up the core of the group, with other regulars standing in sets on occasion at open stage nights. Most of them live in the Twin Cities, and they cover R&B hits like “Just the Two of Us” and “Use Me” by Bill Withers, rock hits like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge” and George Michael’s “Careless Whisper."

Original songs are also woven into FSC sets, as the band features several songwriters.

Blues run thick

Bringing the hype on the mic is Mattie Mae, 26, of Normal. In additional to vocals, she plays keyboard and guitar for FSC. She’s serving as host of open stage Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Jazz UpFront.

“I love being a hype woman,” she said of being a stage host, adding she cheered for Bloomington High School for three years. Now, Mae said she helps introduce players and their talents to the stage.

“Being a hype person is in my nature … it’s in my blood,” she said. Mae began going to Jazz UpFront’s open stage this spring, and said she then found her new band family and “it turned into something beautiful.”

She brings an original track to FSC called “Dangerous." Mae and another bandmate of hers have also brought Amy Winehouse-Mark Ronson track “Valerie” to FSC sets.

Allison Thabit has also hosted open stages twice at Jazz UpFront. She plays trumpet and performs vocals in FSC, and has also joined local acts Soft Coup and Hannah Rose and the Sweet Nothings.

Different people bring different styles to the open stage, said Thabit, and she wants the environment to be welcoming to performers. As a host, she said it’s an opportunity to work on her public speaking.

When she started going to Jazz UpFront a year ago, Thabit said she immediately learned how it’s a collaborative space where people invite others to play with their songs.

“You might not know what songs you’re gonna play when you get there, and then you talk to somebody, you come up with something and figure it out on stage,” she said.

Thabit and FSC drummer Ben Wyman also play in duo act Gray Heron, which opened for FSC’s Saturday performance at The Coffeehouse in uptown Normal. “Don’t Stand in the Middle” pops off with catchy chorus lines, originally penned by Thabit.

Gregg Brown is a familiar face in the Twin Cities’ music scene. He’s also shaking tambourine and striking a Native American drum for FSC, and picks up dulcimer for certain songs.

Previously, the 78-year-old multi-instrumentalist played in The Gregg Brown Band, where he wrote “Crop Circle Song,” another original adopted by FSC. His former bandmate from that group, Trenton Perry, has lately been busy working with other bands, Brown said.

Brown, of Bloomington, said he’s heard Thabit perform “Don’t Stand in the Middle” with FSC, and audience members have told him the tune got stuck in their heads for a week.

Brown studied sociology at both Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, graduating from the former, and began playing music in the 1990s. He’s been attending open stage nights on Front Street for close to two years, he said.

Bloomington’s Justin Tirone is FSC’s lead guitarist, strumming and picking strings as slick as John Mayer. Tirone said he was pulled into the collective-to-be after he, vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Dennis and bassist Philip Colan played an old Daft Punk song on the open stage, and got a hip-hop twist out of it.

“Maestro (Jones) came up and just started spitting lines over it,” he said, adding that worked out perfectly.

Before the FSC gig Saturday at Coffeehouse, Colan, of Hudson, said he played another hard rock show earlier that day with The Rusty Pickups at the Pekin Marigold Festival.

Colan said he loves R&B, and he’s still heavy into prog rock. He drove his bass lines hard and fast to Saturday Southern rock jams when FSC covered “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers.

'Love this vibe'

Bloomington’s Nick “Maestro” Jones, 30, is another core FSC member, and has performed in years past for Make Music Normal and the Sweet Corn Circus. He said he didn’t get with a band like FSC until he started hosting open stage at Jazz UpFront in late January. Jones will host the open stage there again Wednesday, Sept. 20.

From that point on, he said band players started to fall in line on Front Street.

Jones received his degree in jazz studies from Lincoln College, and is a past member of the Bloomington High School Marching Raiders drumline. For about a year before he started hosting, he said he was going to the open stage to work on getting his chops up, and the club owner was encouraging him to keep going.

Tracing his musical growth from high school to present, he said he feels like he’s in a dream now. In the last two months, Jones said the open stage nights have been packed with music lovers and players, from college students at ISU to people traveling through town.

What he loves most about hosting open stages, Jones said, is watching new people do their thing, perform and give their art in the rawest form, without fear of being judged or their message becoming misconstrued.

“I love this vibe and I feel Front Street Collective has a lot to do with that,” said Jones.

Tyler “Sax” Saxelby performs hip-hop and rap solo at open stages at Jazz UpFront, and opened Saturday’s Coffeehouse show. While not a core member of FSC, he said he’s done solo shows at the club’s Wednesday open stage nights, and it’s a cool environment.

Saxelby said he found out about open stages there about fourth months ago, and he’s gone to every one since.

“It’s crazy because there are random Wednesdays where it’s 60 people deep in here just listening to a bunch of live music … bunch of grassroots stuff happening,” he explained.

Jazz UpFront owner James Gaston said Jones is multi-talented. Gaston said he can sing, rap, play piano and organize musicians well. Jones even roller skates onstage while performing.

“He’s a good cat to have around,” said the jazz club owner. “(Jones has) got the desire to be a lot better than he is … I expect great things from him in the future.”

Gaston said he’s also honored FSC took on a title rooted to his music venue.

“I’ll be proud to say they started here,” he said.

Open stages WHAT: Open stage nights with Front Street Collective. Twenty 10-minute slots available for signup. WHEN: 7-10:15 p.m. on most Wednesdays WHERE: 107 W. Front St., Bloomington Those interested in booking Front Street Collective should email Isomaestro101@gmail.com, or message Nick "Maestro" Jones directly on Instagram.

This article has been updated to clarify how a song cover of "Valerie" was introduced to the FSC repertoire.

