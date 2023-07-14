PAXTON — The Ten 78 Foundation announced country music singer Jerrod Niemann as the headliner for the 2023 Back The Badge Fest.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Cadillac, 108 W. State St., Paxton. Doors open at 6 p.m. An opening artist will be announced at a later date.

Niemann is best known for the songs "Lover, Lover," "I Can Drink to That All Night," "Ghost Rider" and "Tequila Kisses."

The festival helps raise money for the Ten 78 Foundation, also known as Back the Blue Champaign County, which started in August 2020 to provide a forum for citizens to express support for the Champaign County law enforcement community.

Tickets are on sale now at 10-78foundation.org or thecadillacevents.com.

Call 309-224-9389 for more information.

