BLOOMINGTON — Country music singer Eric Church
has been announced as the Friday night headliner for the 2024 Tailgate N' Tallboys festival in Bloomington.
Next year's event is set for June 12-15 at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Eric Church, shown at the 49th annual CMA Awards in November 2015, tied Chris Stapleton with five nominees each for the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards. He is set to perform at Tailgate N' Tallboys in June 2024.
CHRIS PIZZELLO, Invision/AP
Church has released nine studio albums since his debut in 2005. He is known for hits like "Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand", "Hell Of A View," "Record Year," "How 'Bout You," "Two Pink Lines" and "Guys Like Me."
The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced and tickets have not yet gone on sale. Those who are interested, however, can sign up for access to exclusive offers, presales and more at
usa-concerts.hive-pages.com.
President of USA Concerts & Events Wayne Klein talks about Tailgate N' Tallboys
Clay Jackson
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
