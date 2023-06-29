BLOOMINGTON — Country music singer Eric Church has been announced as the Friday night headliner for the 2024 Tailgate N' Tallboys festival in Bloomington.

Next year's event is set for June 12-15 at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Church has released nine studio albums since his debut in 2005. He is known for hits like "Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand", "Hell Of A View," "Record Year," "How 'Bout You," "Two Pink Lines" and "Guys Like Me."

The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced and tickets have not yet gone on sale. Those who are interested, however, can sign up for access to exclusive offers, presales and more at usa-concerts.hive-pages.com.

Visit tailgatentallboys.com or contact info@usa-concerts.com for more information.

