PAXTON — The Cadillac, Paxton's new live music venue, will have a grand opening Friday, Sept. 29 with country artist Chris Cagle.
The Cadillac is a warehouse-style concert venue and event space located in downtown Paxton, at 108 W. State St. Upon opening, it will be Ford County's largest indoor event space.
Other shows lined up this year include:
- Saliva & Drowning Pool with Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin, Oct. 1;
- Back the Badge Fest with Jerrod Niemann, Oct. 7;
- Country music artist Drew Baldridge, Nov. 4;
- Burning Red: A Live Band Tribute to Taylor Swift, Nov. 11;
- Thanksgiving Eve with Hairbangers Ball, Nov. 22;
- The WIXY 100.3 Winter Block Party with Pricilla Block, Dec. 1.
Tickets that are not already on sale will be available starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Visit thecadillacevents.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
