BLOOMINGTON — A promise kept by a Bloomington man to his late mother led to his first steps toward finding his voice on stage.

During his mother's memorial service, Jeffrey Hunt recalled a time when she suddenly asked him to sing to her over a phone call. He said her request made his face “as red as a tomato,” and he allowed his personality at the time to dictate his refusal.

Still, Hunt promised that he would sing for her one day. At the time, he expected his mother’s good health would keep her around for another 20 years.

Cheryl A. Hunt died from COVID on Sept. 14, 2021, around four months following her son’s promise. He said losing her triggered his absolute “life transformation,” which has taken him to perform karaoke in front of hundreds, qualifying for a state competition and fundraising for charity, and discover his true self.

Hunt, a Carle Health software engineer who moved from Tampa to Bloomington five years ago, said he didn’t like public speaking, let alone singing for others.

But at the October 2021 memorial service, he performed vocals from Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” with no backing instrumentation. With his promise fulfilled, he said one part of his head told him as he walked off stage: “I could do this.”

Time to shine

While singing in front of an audience for the first time was horrifying to him, Hunt said it changed the course of his life.

In the months after singing “The Dance,” he said tragedy continued to follow his family, as a cousin was diagnosed with cancer (and continues to survive) and another relative died.

With more family reunions on the horizon, he said he wanted to manifest his newfound vocal talents to benefit charity.

He said he went to his first karaoke night in March at Lunker’s in Normal.

“I knew it was time,” he said, but he was awfully nervous starting out.

Hunt said he discovered undiagnosed and unaddressed ADHD and autism held a tight grip over his life, prompting him to consult his doctor in July 2022. Since he’s not into karaoke for the bar scene, Hunt said he sought out stages at no-alcohol venues.

Best Buddies, an organization that offers peer support, employment counseling and more services to people with neurodivergent conditions, gave him that stage at its April Friendship Walk at the Corn Crib Stadium. He sang “Stand by me” by Ben E. King before a large crowd.

Ryan LaCosse, area director for Best Buddies of Central Illinois, said the karaoke show almost overshadowed the walk itself. LaCosse he was blown away by the performers, who all nailed it on the mic.

It was a fun and inspiring experience, he said. As soon as it was over, he was asked when the next karaoke date would be.

Similar to karaoke, he said Best Buddies’ leaders and ambassadors are encouraged to write and deliver speeches about positivity, togetherness, friendship and sharing good times.

“You’re letting yourself shine,” he said of both speeches and songs.

Hunt said Best Buddies was exactly the charity he was looking to support. He has since been nominated as a Champion of the Year by Best Buddies, committing himself to a goal of raising $3,000, plus building awareness to the organization’s mission. The total amount of funds raised by only the winning Champion will be disclosed at a black-tie gala Oct. 13 at The Warehouse on State, 736 S.W. Washington St., Peoria.

LaCosse said Best Buddies has helped 20 people with developmental conditions find jobs, and is seeking to hire a second employment consultant. He’s taken notice of Hunt’s personal growth.

“He’s really proud of who he is becoming right now, and everything he understands about himself,” LaCosse said.

“Everything was falling into place,” Hunt said of connecting with Best Buddies.

“Baring your soul”

A few songs on Hunt’s Spotify karaoke playlist include “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, “Gravity” by John Mayer and “Heartache Tonight” by The Eagles.

Another song on his list is “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz, a song Hunt said reminds him of sticking together with his long-term partner. It’s also the song that qualified him for a state karaoke contest, planned 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at The Pump House Bar & Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, shortly after Hunt’s 50th birthday.

The day after Mikey Arnott (who sings karaoke under the stage name “Mikey J”) encouraged him to sign up for competitions, Hunt said he found an online listing for the entry-level rounds of the International Karaoke Cup, conducted by the International Karaoke Federation.

Contest producer and IKF’s Illinois director, Gayle Fisher, of Highland, said Hunt performed with 17 others on June 23 at the Northern Lights Lounge in Springfield. All of them were holding hands and rooting for each other — while still competing for best of six that night.

Forty can advance to the state finals in Wood River, and then Illinois' top three and a people's choice winner go on to nationals, scheduled for November in Seattle. Hunt qualified for state finals on the first night of the four-week series.

Fisher said judging is based on 40 points in total, divided between artistic and technical divisions. Those include tone, microphone control, crowd-working and song knowledge.

This is the federation’s first year holding the contest and gathering steam as an organization, she said, which is also active across the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

She agreed karaoke has a supportive community. Fisher said if singers go off key, the crowd may sing along to help a performer get back on track.

She said getting up front of people and singing is “the scariest thing … you’re pretty much baring your soul.”

