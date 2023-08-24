BLOOMINGTON — Some of the greatest folk artists are a little bit country — and a little bit city, too.

As I grew up in Chicago, my father often played the music of Steve Goodman. If you’re not familiar, Goodman wrote several songs that Arlo Guthrie and David Allen Coe turned into country hits. The Windy City-born folk legend also wrote "Go Cubs Go," the greatest all-time baseball anthem for the Chicago Cubs, which I proudly sang with my dad, brothers and friends at Wrigley Field after the Cubbies beat the Tampa Rays twice one week in late May.

For music lovers living in and near the Twin Cities, we are blessed to have a Bloomington folk artist who brings all the same witty banter and authentic folk storytelling to the stage as those legendary musicians.

Cody Diekhoff is the front man of Chicago Farmer, a solo folk act turned four-piece band closing out this weekend’s Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington, presented by Pantagraph Media, the Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington. Diekhoff has a repertoire with copious quantities of solid guitar picking and sharp lyrics, plus a Midwestern following that any worthy troubadour deserves.

When Diekhoff sings, I can’t help but hear the same tones in Goodman’s voice.

As with other past interviewees of this column (including Kurt Vile and Will Kimbrough), John Prine was a big influence on Diekhoff, who followed Prine’s footsteps to the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. In the cover art of Goodman’s 1972 album “Somebody Else’s Troubles,” you can see Steve photographed along with Prine and Jimmy Buffett. Also, the album’s titular song is majorly underrated.

About three years ago, Diekhoff corralled his band, called The Fieldnotes. Half of his players (Cody Jensen on drums, vocals, mandolin and keyboard, and Charlie Harris on bass) grew up in the Chicago area, but now live in Urbana. As someone who moved from Central Illinois to Chicago, Diekhoff remarked how that happens both ways. His third bandmate is guitarist and vocalist Jaik Willis of Chicago.

Diekhoff said he grew up listening to Credence Clearwater Revival, and explored more rock music, including grunge acts like Nirvana. He said he didn’t start listening to Chicago “folk cats” like Prine and Goodman until he moved to the big city and started going to the Old Town folk school.

“I feel in love with both of those guys right away,” Diekhoff said. As a soloist, he said he often plays Goodman’s “City of New Orleans” , which was popularized by Guthrie and is still covered by Willie Nelson. When I traveled back to Chicago on holidays from studying at the University of Illinois, I’d always play it while riding the train featured by the song. You’ll get goosebumps doing that.

Diekhoff has lived in Bloomington for about a decade, where he said he gets the best of both worlds (the city and country). However, he’s no stranger to the road — he said touring is a big part of the job.

Whether Diekhoff, 45, is strumming and singing to audiences in Key West, Florida, or the other Twin Cities in Minnesota, he said he still feels a connection to his listeners through folk music.

“The first time you go to a new place, you're new and nobody knows you and nobody really wants to come out — give you the time of day,” he said. “You get a few people that take a chance.

“But then, when you go there and go there and go there and keep bringing new material and new songs that you've learned and gathered from the road… Now, I'm like a local everywhere.”

Diekhoff said that's when "the troubadour life really starts getting good.”

Hometown songs

Diekhoff grew up in Delavan, where he worked on his grandparents' farm. He said they inspired him, too.

His 2013 album “Backenforth, Il” includes the track “Assembly Line Blues,” prompted by his one week of unpaid employment at the Caterpillar plant in Peoria. The record also has the most endearing song I’ve ever heard written about grandparents.

In one line of “The Twenty Dollar Bill,” he sings about how he keeps his grandmother in his heart and her gifted $20 bill in his shoe, next to his grandpa’s knife. It’s a clever line that becomes quite handy in Chicago Farmer’s folklore.

Also dear to Diekhoff is his wife of 16 years: Kymber Diekhoff, who tables her art operation “Twice Upon a String” at his shows. On the 2013 album is track “Backseat.” With that title, he sings that’s where all of his troubles go when he’s with her.

“(Love songs) are not really my forte... I'm more singing about small towns and factories and overpriced beers. But, once in a while, you gotta write a love song,” he said.

He recalled the first time he listened to Prine’s music: The song was “Long Monday.” The lyrics “give me a kiss that will last all week” floored and inspired Chicago Farmer.

In March 2022, Diekhoff released his latest EP, titled “FORE!!!” The track leads on the keys with “New Twist,” followed by “April 7 2020,” which is the day Prine died. The EP’s last song, “When He Gets That Way,” begins as a somber country ballad but morphs into a glorious Southern rock jam by its finale.

When he lived in Chicago, Diekhoff said his friends were going to jam band shows like Phish and Umphrey’s McGee. With The Fieldnotes, he said they’re looking to explore different sounds and influences, from The Allman Brothers to The Grateful Dead.

“I love experimenting,” he said. “I love a song taking one direction and then turning around and taking me a whole other direction.”

On Saturday, Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes will be joined by fellow Illinois band The Nathan Taylor Band as opening act. Diekhoff said Taylor is an old friend who attended Illinois State University with him and his wife, as well as Willis.

He said Taylor, who picked up Appalachian music while living in North Carolina, has a “deep well of music” that he’s knowledgeable about. Taylor’s band, he said, includes horns for a jazz vibe, while also jamming out to tunes soaked in Mississippi Delta blues.

Chicago Farmer hopes to have new music to share soon.

“Every couple years I like to share something,” he said.

I highly encourage folk music fans to plow into the Chicago Farmer song catalogue. His 2006 album “From A Small Town in Illinois” includes a deep cut called “26 Cops,” a song that jests about Delavan having more police officers than residents.

The lyrics note how the “library could fall anytime / the hardware store already fell.” Chicago Farmer said people within a short drive of Delavan still request the song.

“Even the local law enforcement, they get a chuckle out of it,” Diekhoff said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at Saturdays on the Square, with opening act Nathan Taylor Band WHEN: Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The corner of North Main and East Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington TICKETS: Free

