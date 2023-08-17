BLOOMINGTON — Several R&B, rap and hip-hop artists rooted to the Twin Cities music scene are planning to help kids get back to school with a banger of a show Sunday.

The Castle Theatre in Bloomington is hosting a free Back 2 School Block Party that afternoon, with giveaways of school supplies like book bags, colored pencils and crayons, as well as haircut vouchers and more. Normal’s Brutha Rick is playing music with his backing band Unfinished Business, plus opening acts Romello, Darius and V8 Vast Change.

The Token of Hope Foundation is the event’s primary sponsor and is being assisted by The Jule Foundation on logistics. Donations to support the event are being collected via Brutha Rick’s social media pages; a total of funds collected was not available Wednesday.

Dominique Stevenson, who performs as V8 Vast Change, said he’s continuing his “beautiful, busy summer” with another set this weekend.

That will follow his high-energy show just two months ago at Make Music Normal in late June. He said he was super grateful for that festival’s return and especially recalled his set this year.

“If I ever had a show in the 10 years of my career that made me feel like I’m arriving at that point … it was Make Music Normal 2023,” Stevenson said.

There, he said he had a crazy time engaging with the crowd, seeing people dance and hugging strangers.

“I’ve never seen uptown like that,” he said.

You can catch some clips of those intense uptown vibes in an Instagram reel co-posted by V8 Vast Change and Southside Don Productions.

Challenge accepted

At first, Ricardo “Brutha Rick” Chatmon said he didn’t want anything to do with Tiktok. Now, he’s a “Tiktok sensation,” as described on the show flyer.

Chatmon, a Normal barber who hails from Springfield and is a father to seven, said he’s been performing music for about 32 years, since he was 8 years old. He picked up the stage name Brutha Rick in 2018 and is releasing music with his son Javier Zachi, a seventh grader at Chiddix Junior High School.

When Javier and Chatmon's mother told him Tiktok open verse challenges were giving artists the opportunity to showcase their talents, Chatmon said he realized people were going viral doing just that.

His Tiktok account took off May 4 last year after his fourth try at the challenge format, dubbing over a clip by French DJ, TRINIX, who laid down beats to a remix of several Tiktok users that sang: “Just one girl eating soup alone / Just a guy in a construction zone / Just a boy scrolling on his phone / Just a girl with her cats at home.”

Brutha Rick versed swift and slick about how “everybody just somebody,” and how they’re truly relatable, but also un-fade-able and not un-equate-able. It’s been viewed more than 2 million times on the platform.

Chatmon said when he went to bed the night it came out, he only had 150 followers. He woke up with 5,000 and gained 10,000 more each day for about a week. His Tiktok account of 134 posts and counting has at least 436,000 followers now, with hopes of reaching half a million.

“You didn’t have to have a certain look, you didn’t have to have a team, you just have to have talent,” he said of Tiktok’s reach and accessibility. “It reminded me about how music was a long time ago, when people who made it in the industry were the ones with talent — not the ones with the full package.”

He’s done duets in other widely viewed Tiktoks, including a verse challenge for Lil Durk’s hit song with J. Cole, “All my life.” His son chimed in on that video, singing: “I look to the light / in order to get through the night.” It’s been played over a half-million times.

In another one of his dad’s Tiktok reels, Javier hooks listeners with these two killer opening lines: “Betta watch who I spitting at / I’m a big dawg, you a kitty-cat.”

Brutha Rick said he is humbled knowing people appreciate his music and affirm that he and his son have talent.

“It’s just really humbling that God opened that door for us,” he said. “We didn’t do nothing to deserve it. We just do what we love to do and people love it.”

Chatmon has continued releases of several singles with his son, including “Stop Lyin’” with Romello; the “I Wanna Know You” cypher with V8 Vast Change, Darius and several others, and “It’s Me (I Cried).”

In March, Brutha Rick came out with an EP titled “Dopamine,” also featuring Javier Zachi, and each of its five songs deserve a few listens. His most recent verse challenge from a Mayelli track dropped July 20; you can watch it at tiktok.com/@brutharick.

Revving up

Stevenson is working hard on his “masterpiece” album, “The Melanin King.” He said he’s not mincing his words describing like that.

“This album is a lyrically-dense soundtrack for life,” said V8 Vast Change, adding that it will have lot of true stories from his life and the lives of his family. Topics will include trying to overcome struggles, he said, and they will take listeners to all different emotions of life.

Stevenson said he will also be putting some R&B vocals on the release, which the world hasn’t heard yet.

He said he’s still putting out merchandise through Meltdown Creative Works and is looking at shooting a very different kind of music video at the end of the year. He’s looking to drop it around Valentine’s Day.

In closing, Stevenson encouraged everyone to continuously chase after their dreams.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Back 2 School Block Party by the Token of Hope Foundation, with performances by Brutha Rick, Javier Zachi & Unfinished Business; Darius; Romello; and V8 Vast Change. WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Doors open at 3 p.m., open mic starts 4-5 p.m., music runs through 8 p.m. WHERE: The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington Street. TICKETS: Free.

