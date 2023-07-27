BLOOMINGTON — Ambient music is anything but boring.

It can vastly move your emotions and spirit. You’ve likely felt it at the movies during a climactic scene, when goosebumps begin to rise on your arms.

Bloomington’s Stephen Holliger crafts experimental ambient audio works under the stage name Swim Ignorant Fire, and has witnessed his audiences being moved. On Friday, he will help local nonprofit arts organization pt.fwd ring in its fifth birthday at a free Connie Link Amphitheatre show in Normal. During Holliger’s set, he will be joined by Stefen Robinson of Yea Big; other show performers include Soft Coup, V8 Vast Change and Creatian/Heap.

The 38-year-old audio engineer for State Farm, who grew up in Danvers, told me in a Wednesday telephone interview that he’s seen his friends moved to tears at his shows.

“The music itself is very vulnerable,” he said, noting that can be tricky to perform in bar venues.

“I’ve noticed at more non-alcohol-based venues, there’s a little more intentional listening,” said Holliger. There, he said people are encouraged to sit down, close their eyes and “get lost.”

Holliger said one key word describing a solid listening room experience is “immersion.” That’s just like how people go to movie theaters to immerse themselves in a story, and get lost.

“I do like the lack of vocals (in ambient music), because keeps it subjective as an art piece would,” Holliger said. “Everyone is going through different things, probably simultaneously.”

Holding on

Holliger’s history with ambient music has marked moments of much focus and healing.

“It almost enhanced monotonous, daily things,” he said, adding ambient music has provided a personal soundtrack, or an escape, ever since college.

He said his friends were shedding tears at a recent show in Chicago because they knew where his music was coming from.

He said he moved back to the Twin Cities area from Chicago about three years ago to be with his grandmother, Rose Thacker, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She died Feb. 22.

“The universe was bringing me closer to her on the last chapters of her life,” he said, noting around the same time, he started collaborating with Nate Hahn, of the band Ohtis, adding layers of pedal steel guitar to his ambient music.

<a href="https://swimignorantfire.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-know-how-much-longer-i-can-hold-this">I Don't Know How Much Longer I Can Hold This by Swim Ignorant Fire</a>

Since June, Holliger has released on Bandcamp two extended-play cassette tapes: “I Don’t Know How Much Longer I Can Hold This” and “Smeared.” Stock is limited for both editions, available from Twin Cities’ art label No Below Editions.

In the former EP released July 14, he said the opening track samples tape recordings of organ music, and sermons from his grandfather, Ron Thacker, who was a pastor for Danvers Baptist Church.

The album art on that cassette displayed a double-headed rose, which he said refers to his grandmother. The title, he said, is part reference to the “Terminator 2” movie. While Holliger is a big fan of the sci-fi action series, he said the EP title also nods to his grandmother getting older.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing of making this was seeing … my main maternity queen withering away and seeing the family react, or not react to that, and what kind of toll that does to the family,” he said.

He remembers Rose as very faithful woman, but said she also “cracked me up.”

“I never met someone who was so ready to die,” said Holliger. “In the best sense, she was ready to pass on …. she would talk about it so casually with me, which is why I knew she was content and ready.”

More specifically, he termed the EP’s namesake as a way of Rose saying: “I don’t know how much longer I can hold being away from you.”

Summer nights

Being backed up on a lot of music for release, Holliger said this year will be more prolific for him as an artist. He plans to start a new journey into fatherhood around the year’s end.

He said there’s a special place his cousin owns, and it’s where he proposed to his wife, Britt. He called it their “small resort outside Atlanta, Illinois.”

It was also the campsite where Holliger did field recordings of a canoe being dragged with an underwater contact microphone, which introduces the listener on the opening track of “Smeared,” called “Tidal Grief.”

“I was trying to connect a memory with a sonic that would be odd to place,” he said of his experimental sampling method that had more of a summertime vibe.

In a sense, Holliger felt he was finally relaxed, or “beached,” he said of a canoe parked on the creek’s shore. Other audible elements of the track, like the sizzling sounds of crickets and bugs, can be heard too.

In the EP’s Bandcamp description, he wrote the birds “talked” to them as they camped out the night.

“For me, it’s all just motifs of a good summer night,” he said.

<a href="https://swimignorantfire.bandcamp.com/album/smeared">Smeared by Swim Ignorant Fire</a>

IF YOU GO WHAT: pt.fwd fifth birthday block party, with Soft Coup, Swim Ignorant Fire + Yea Big, V8 Vast Change, Creation/Heap. WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday WHERE: Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal TICKETS: Free