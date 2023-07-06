BLOOMINGTON — The weather is hot, and so is the Central Illinois music scene.

Artists hailing from the heart of the Prairie State have been stoking streaming platforms with new, original material of several genres.

Here’s a brief roundup of recent releases from in and around the Bloomington-Normal area.

Mario Canon

There’s a Lincoln-based actor, gym owner and hip-hop artist making big waves and dropping tight bars. Mario Canon released his latest music video on Tuesday, titled “Walk It.” Following a familiar surf guitar intro, he pushes out bars so fast, you can tell he’s not even thinking about touching the breaks.

He put out another video, “XXX,” on May 15. In an emailed statement, Canon called it a “Declaration of Independence for me in my music journey.”

“I wanted to break the chains and destroy any box listeners may have had me in,” he explained. Canon added that his producers, Superhoes and VINXIA, were incredible, and Erik Nelson of Eclipse Studios in Normal threw in some love chords on the recording.

Canon, a Springfield native who also starred in the FOX drama television show “Empire,” said he prefers love chords on most of his songs, as live instrumentation always sounds better.

“XXX” will be on his upcoming album “Love Drill,” which Canon said is complete and ready to release this month. Before then, he said he’s putting out a barrage of remixes and a final single push.

Formidable Foe

Bloomington’s Formidable Foe has fired out four singles so far in 2023, and they’re all fire.

Their Kyle Woith was slapping heavy on the bass in the intro of March 31 single “ED,” before the rest of the band hooks listeners in on upbeat grooves and shredding guitar riffs.

They followed up April 20 with “whatitis,” diving down on more mellow tones and wistful lyrics. Direct your ears to the crashing of hi-hats and reverb effects, and you won’t be let down.

The band drops the tempo down for “Future Son,” an anthem geared for those who genuinely feel they’re not from this timeline.

Formidable Foe absolutely floors it in “Crosswalk,” which I falsely assumed was a song of commentary on car culture.

Still, the band is redlining its rock 'n’ roll engine in this song till it’s “got no fuel left to burn.” It was organically composed with no musical forethought, guitarist Nolan Kelly wrote to me in a Facebook message.

<a href="https://formidablefoetunes.bandcamp.com/track/crosswalk">Crosswalk by Formidable Foe</a>

He wrote that it “really kind of willed itself into existence in the moment when we were ready to receive it, and the entirety of the song and arrangement was seemingly just there waiting for us from the outset of a jam we were in the middle of.”

Line by line, he said the song is more of an ambiguous idea of crossroads that shouldn’t be taken literally.

The band plans to put out eight more singles each month, Kelly continued. All tracks were recorded by Nelson at the helm of Eclipse Studios, he noted.

NoRobot

Another Bloomington rock band bringing fresh beats this summer is NoRobot. The three-piece act that came out with its debut 2020 album “Begin Transmission” picked its singles game back up late this spring with “My Decline.” That was after they performed a set at Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain, a four-day music festival in Ozark, Arkansas.

NoRobot’s May 25 single moved a grungy yet heartfelt ballad with succinct sci-fi samples glazing over the song’s intro. The band took that vibe even further with its latest single, “Let It Go,” which was released June 23.

Layering in horns over a slick and bluesy guitar solo, NoRobot narrates ending a long-term relationship. Guitarist and vocalist Alex Girard wrote to me in a Facebook message that it was written in 2008 as a “a mantra to try and help remind yourself to get through it and try not to hold onto things you can't change."

“Always easier said than done," he added.

NoRobot is stacking these singles and more up for an album that shares the name of single track “My Decline.” It’s set for release Aug. 25, and was recorded by ToneGood Studio in Urbana.

