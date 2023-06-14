Cusack
MICHAEL SOHN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — Actor John Cusack will host a screening next fall of 2000′s “High Fidelity” at the Auditorium Theatre, followed by a talk about his career and the making of the film, as well as a Q&A session. Tickets are on sale this week.
The movie, directed by Stephen Frears, is set in Chicago. Cusack plays a man who owns a failing record store examining his failed attempts at romance. Cusack, born and raised in Evanston, also coproduced and cowrote the script based on Nick Hornby’s novel, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance.
A presale for tickets to the event started at 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the general sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
“An Evening with John Cusack & Screening of High Fidelity” is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago. More information at
auditoriumtheatre.org.
The 10 best romantic comedies on Netflix in 2023
Always Be My Maybe
This 2019 rom-com directed by Nahnatchka Khan stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends who reconnect as adults. As they try to navigate their feelings for each other while balancing successful careers, it becomes clear that they’re more than just a backup plan for each other. There’s also a can’t-miss scene with a very out-of-character Keanu Reeves.
Jerry Maguire
This 1996 movie starring the queen of romantic comedies, Renée Zellweger, alongside Tom Cruise is famous for likes like, “Show me the money!” and “You had me at hello.” When sports agent Jerry Maguire gets fired from his job thanks to a moral epiphany, he starts his own agency with a single client, falls in love and learns what “success” really means.
Notting Hill
Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant star in this 1999 romantic comedy. The story follows a bookstore owner whose life changes forever when a world-famous movie star walks through the door of his shop. The two form an unlikely but powerful bond and fall in love.
She’s Gotta Have It
Spike Lee’s 1986 romantic comedy follows a Brooklyn-based artist in her mid-20s who’s juggling her independence and three relationships. This coming-of-age movie explores themes of gender, race and sexuality. If you can’t get enough, check out the Netflix series of the same name which was adapted for TV in 2017.
Grease
This 1978 musical romantic comedy set in the 1950s stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as the reserved new girl and the charismatic bad boy as the two form an unlikely pair of high school sweethearts. This PG film is also perfect for a family movie night.
The Half of It
Looking for another high school romance movie? This 2020 coming-of-age romantic comedy written and directed by Alice Wu follows a straight-A Chinese-American high school student who agrees to help a jock win over his crush. When she starts ghostwriting love letters to the object of his affection, she starts to develop feelings of her own.
Along Came Polly
This 2004 romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Anniston follows a recently divorced man who falls for a free-spirited and eccentric woman while on the rebound. It’s perfect for a double feature with the next movie on our list.
Wedding Crashers
This 2005 romantic comedy is as much of a bromance as it is a romance. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn star as lifelong friends and divorce mediators who crash weddings to seduce women. Things don’t go as planned when bridesmaid Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) enters the picture.
This Is 40
This spin-off of Judd Apatow’s "Knocked Up" holds up on its own. The dry romantic comedy follows Pete and Debbie as they navigate their relationships, careers, parenting and aging as a couple.
The Lovebirds
This 2020 romantic action-comedy movie stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple on the verge of a breakup. When they accidentally become embroiled in a murder mystery, they need to clear their names while also mending their relationship.
