GIBSON CITY — The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre in Gibson City is featured in an Amazon Prime documentary called "Back to the Drive-in."

The theater is one of 11 drive-ins showcased in the documentary by filmmaker April Wright. The documentary was made during the summer of 2021 and was released in movie theaters on National Drive-in Day (June 6) in 2022. It was released on DVD and Blu-ray last spring and became available for free to Amazon Prime members last week.

The documentary focuses on the struggles and successes drive-ins experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features one drive-in that has since closed and been demolished, as well as a couple of newer drive-ins that were built in the last 10 years.

"It's a true story of how hard this business is and how much love the operators have to keep it alive for future generations to experience," said Harvest Moon general manager Ben Harroun.

The Harroun family is the second generation to operate Gibson City drive-in. Ben's father Mike Harroun re-opened the theater in 1989 and retired at the end of 2021 due to health issues, and then sold it to Ben and his brother.

This year marks their 34th season with the theater.

"Our 2023 season has been a complete rollercoaster here. We started off well with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and the biggest crowds we've ever experienced during the month of April," Ben Harroun said. "From there it's been a nonstop slide in attendance, with virtually all big movie releases underperforming and some completely flopping all together across the nation in both indoor and outdoor theaters."

Harroun added that the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" movies have done more business for them in the past two weeks than the entire months of May through early July combined, which he said is the case for a lot of other drive-ins as well.

There are about 194 operating drive-ins left in the United States, including eight in Illinois, besides Gibson City: Route 34, Earlville; Midway Drive-in, Sterling; Fairview Drive-In, Newton; Skyview Drive-In, Belleville; Route 66 Skyview Drive-In, Litchfield; McHenry Outdoor Theater, McHenry; Route 66 Drive-In, Springfield; and ChiTown Movies, Chicago. The documentary also features drive-ins in Maryland, California, Ohio, Texas, Nebraska, Massachusetts and New York.

"We are proud to be one of those," Ben Harroun said. "As we state in the movie, we've been through the lowest lows and highest highs over the past 34 years and will continue to fight to keep the drive-in experience around for years to come."

Harvest Moon's season continues into the last weekend of October, but they do offer "bonus" weekends in November and December for "Holidays at the Harvest Moon" events, with Christmas lights and movies on the big screens.

The theater will return to its weekend-only schedule starting Aug. 5. Shows that weekend will be "The Haunted Mansion" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

States with the most drive-in movie theaters States with the most drive-in movie theaters Drive-in theaters becoming harder to find #25. Florida #24. New Jersey #23. Georgia #22. Virginia #21. California #20. Missouri #19. Michigan #18. Washington #17. Minnesota #16. Texas #15. Colorado #14. Oklahoma #13. Utah #12. New York #11. Wisconsin #10. Kansas #9. Tennessee #8. Kentucky #7. Ohio #6. Indiana #5. Pennsylvania #4. Idaho #3. Maine #2. New Hampshire #1. Vermont