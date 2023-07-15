NORMAL — Half of the television shows nominated in the
75th annual Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as an Outstanding Drama Series nominee, feature Illinois State University alums. ISU School of Theatre & Dance alum Brendan Hunt, who graduated with a degree in theater and design technology in 1996, plays Coach Beard in the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama “Ted Lasso,” nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year’s awards. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Brendan Hunt in a scene from "Ted Lasso."
COLIN HUTTON, APPLE TV VIA AP
Five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, a former ISU acting and directing major and member of the class of 1982 , is featured as Sophie Lennon in Amazon Prime Video’s original comedy-drama series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. In 2019, Lynch won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the show.
Jane Lynch, actor, comedian, TV host and ISU grad, was inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association hall of fame in October 2022.
D. Jack Alkire
Reggie Hayes, a recipient of ISU's Outstanding Young Alumni Award, portrays superintendent Denzel Collins in ABC’s mockumentary sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” another show contending for the title of Outstanding Comedy Series. Hayes graduated from ISU in 1991 with a degree in acting. ISU alum Paulina Pahl, who received a degree in theater in 2014, was seen in Season 2 of FX’s comedy-drama series “The Bear,” which also is in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series. Finally, alum Pat Healy plays Jeff in the sixth and final season of the AMC crime drama series “Better Call Saul,” nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Healy graduated from ISU with a degree in acting in 1993. To see which TV shows take home the titles at this year’s ceremony, tune into Fox's live broadcast of the Emmy Awards at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
8 memorable moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
A teacher schools her audience
Sheryl Lee Ralph had already broken into tears before the show, when she'd been handed a tablet on the carpet with a recorded message of support from a beloved aunt. She declared that no matter what happened inside, she'd already won. Luckily, Ralph had more winning to do. Declared the victor for supporting actress in a comedy, she ascended the stage and sang the powerful opening to "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves: "I am an endangered species but I sing no victim's song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs." She then admonished anyone watching who'd ever had a dream, to not give up. "This is what believing looks like," she said. Sometimes it's not clear early on what the big moment of an awards night will be. On this Emmy night, it was clear.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
No "Crown," but a succession
Two actresses have already won Emmys for playing the late Queen Elizabeth II on the same show, "The Crown." Will there be a third, when Imelda Staunton takes over, after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman? In any case, "The Crown," last year's drama winner, was not in contention this year, and "Succession" was able to win its second prize, after winning in 2020. It was not the only repeat winner, by far. "Ted Lasso" repeated last year's win as best comedy, as did its star, Jason Sudeikis, and supporting actor Brett Goldstein. Other repeats: Zendaya of "Euphoria," repeating her prize from 2020, and Jean Smart, who won her second comedy actress award for "Hacks." There had been thoughts of an "Abbott Elementary" upset in the comedy category, but it was not to be.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
Lizzo's poignant reminder
She was visibly blown away by Ralph's speech, but soon Lizzo was onstage for her own emotional win for her competition series, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," in which contestants vie to be her backup dancers, beating out frequent winner "Ru Paul's Drag Race." The singer gave a compelling lesson on how crucial representation is in our pop culture. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me." She said she eventually did, but SHE had to be that person. Lizzo gave a shout-out to her dancers up in the balcony. "This is for the big girls!" she said.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
Martin Short gets in a dig
There wasn't a lot of politics mentioned in Monday night's show, but "Only Murders in the Building" star Martin Short managed to get in a dig at a favorite target on some awards nights, Donald Trump. "Really, what an audience you are," Short said. "I wish I could box you up and take you home, like classified White House documents." Co-star Steve Martin decided to get things back to the main reason for the evening. "Have you or someone you love ever considered a reverse mortgage?" he quipped.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
Heading home
When Jerrod Carmichael won best writing for a comedy special with his "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," he decided to end the evening then and there on a high note, saying he was going home. "I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it," he said of his very personal special. "I'm not like a sore winner, but I'm gonna go home because I can't top this right now."
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
About those thank-you captions
It seemed like a good idea — leading up to the Emmys, nominees were told to send in written lists of people they'd like to thank, to be used in captioning, so their eventual speeches could be more creative, unencumbered by all those names. In reality, though, only some winners had the captioning, and even those who did proceeded to thank a long list of people anyway, making it all feel rather moot.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
If you're gonna get played off, dance!
Jennifer Coolidge was a sentimental favorite to win for "The White Lotus," and when she did, regaling the audience about a lavender bath she'd taken that day that had an unforeseen effect, she quickly ran out of time with more to say. When the music wouldn't stop despite her pleading "Wait, hold on!," she just decided to smile and boogey along with it. The crowd roared.
AP Photo/Mark Terrill
Or not:
Matthew Macfadyen of "Succession," winner for supporting actor in a drama, was also played off, but he didn't dance. No, this is Tom Wambsgans, so he's no doubt quietly humiliated and enraged and who knows what'll happen next season.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
