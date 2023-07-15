NORMAL — Half of the television shows nominated in the 75th annual Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as an Outstanding Drama Series nominee, feature Illinois State University alums.

ISU School of Theatre & Dance alum Brendan Hunt, who graduated with a degree in theater and design technology in 1996, plays Coach Beard in the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama “Ted Lasso,” nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year’s awards. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, a former ISU acting and directing major and member of the class of 1982, is featured as Sophie Lennon in Amazon Prime Video’s original comedy-drama series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. In 2019, Lynch won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the show.

Reggie Hayes, a recipient of ISU's Outstanding Young Alumni Award, portrays superintendent Denzel Collins in ABC’s mockumentary sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” another show contending for the title of Outstanding Comedy Series. Hayes graduated from ISU in 1991 with a degree in acting.

ISU alum Paulina Pahl, who received a degree in theater in 2014, was seen in Season 2 of FX’s comedy-drama series “The Bear,” which also is in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Finally, alum Pat Healy plays Jeff in the sixth and final season of the AMC crime drama series “Better Call Saul,” nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Healy graduated from ISU with a degree in acting in 1993.

To see which TV shows take home the titles at this year’s ceremony, tune into Fox's live broadcast of the Emmy Awards at 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

