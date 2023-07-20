Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Super Corny's World; 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 21, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Birding; 7:30-9 a.m. July 22, Hidden Creek, Sycamore Street between Fell and S. Linden St., Normal.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 22, downtown Bloomington square.

Garden Walk; 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 22, 220 Garden Road, Normal.

Medici on the Rocks Festival; 4-10 p.m. July 22, uptown Normal.

Christmas in July; all day July 22, uptown Normal.

A Night for Sight; 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 22, Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 North Road, Downs.

2023 Legends Home Run Derby; 7 p.m. July 22, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Summer Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 23, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Local Game Designer & Playtest Night; 6-10 p.m. July 25, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington.

McLean County Fair; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 26-30, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

PWMC Casino Night Fundraiser; 5:30-8:30 p.m., July 27, ISU Hancock Stadium Club, 211 N. Main St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Evergreen Lake Knap-In Arrowhead Making & Artifact Identification; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. July 20-22, Comlara County Park, 13001 Recreation Area Drive, Hudson.

3-Day Group Fitness Launch; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. July 22-24, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Peoria Comic & Toy Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 23, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m. July 20 and 27, Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington.

Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes; 8 p.m. July 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 1; 7:30-9 p.m. July 20, Illinois Wesleyan University, Presser Hall, 1210 Park St., School of Music, Bloomington.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles: Songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert Live!; 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$69.

Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind; 6-9 p.m. July 21, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Brandon Santini for Jules' Birthday; 8 p.m. July 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Still Shine; 6 p.m., July 22, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Kurt Vile and The Violaters with Laney Jones and The Spirits; 8 p.m. July 22, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $30-$40.

Infinite Soul; 8 p.m. July 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Emily The Band; 12-2:30 p.m. July 23, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 2; 3-4:30 p.m. July 23, 1210 Park St., Prexsser Hall School of Music at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Concert; 4-6 p.m. July 23, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal.

Music for Food Concert: Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 3; 6:30-7:45 p.m. July 26, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m. July 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sips & Sounds - Brass Quintet; 6 p.m. July 27, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Guest Artist Performance; 7:30-9 p.m. July 27, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 Parks St., Presser Hall School of Music.

Linda's Birthday (food, music, dancing); 8 p.m., July 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with Silverweed; 5 p.m., July 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Steve Vai: Inviolate Tour 2023; 8 p.m., July 27, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Disney's Newsies; 7 p.m. July 20-22 and 27; 2:30 p.m., July 23, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $10-$20.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson; 7:30-10 p.m. July 20 and July 23, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Last Action Hero; 7 p.m. July 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: The Tempest; 8-10:30 p.m. July 21 and July 27, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Demolition Man; 7 p.m. July 21-23 and 3 p.m. July 22-23, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Comedy of Errors; 7:30-10 p.m. July 22 and July 25-26, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Central Illinois

The Sunshine Boys; through Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Master Gardeners/Master Naturalist Program - Bird sounds & Feeders; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Kinder Camp: Spy Kids STEAM; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 24-28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; for incoming kindergarteners.

Monday Movie Matinee: Frozen; 1 p.m. July 24, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Theatre for Young Audiences; 10-11 a.m. July 25, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Monarchs; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 27, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Five Points Kids - Youth Pickleball; 1-2 p.m. July 21, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.