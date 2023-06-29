Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.
Special events
Bloomington-Normal
2023 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses; 9:15 a.m., June 30-July 2, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; free; Spanish version.
Downtown Bloomington Farmer's Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., July 1, downtown Bloomington square.
Pickleball Play Date; 9 a.m.-9 p.m., July 1-4, Underwood Park, 200 Jersey Ave., Normal.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m., June 29, Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington.
Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., June 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Sunny Disposition, Authentic Pines, Sad Rat; 7-10:30 p.m., June 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
Uncle Lucius with Nolan Taylor; 8 p.m., June 30, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25.
The Hurricane Project; 8-10 p.m., June 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked with Merry Travelers; 5 p.m., June 29, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Wheaton Municipal Band; 7:30 p.m., June 30, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Yankee Doodle Dandy; 7 p.m., June 29 and 3 p.m., July 1-2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Independence Day; 7 p.m., June 30-July 2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
You Only Live Twice; 7 p.m., July 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
The Sunshine Boys; July 7-Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.
For Kids
Bloomington-Normal
Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Seed Balls; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 29, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Five Points Kids - 4th of July Tie Dye; 9-11 a.m., July 3, Kids Clubhouse at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; free.