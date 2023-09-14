Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Sips & Sounds - String Quartet; 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.

ISU Hockey D2 vs. Bradley University; 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $10.

Alumni Game - Illinois State Soccer; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, Adelaide Street Field at ISU, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Book Signing with Local Author and Sports Journalist Dave Kindred; 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.

IWU Football vs. Wheaton; 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Tucci Stadium, 400 Titan Drive, Bloomington.

ISU D3 Hockey vs. Mizzou; 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $10.

Festival of Joy; 2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 16, downtown Bloomington square.

Chick-Fil-A Night Maze; 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 16, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Fell Park 125th Celebration; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Fell Park, 309 E. Willow St., Normal.

SOAR 50th Anniversary; 1-4 p.m. Sept. 17, Tipton Park North Shelter, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington.

Gundam Build Night; 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 19, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington.

El Bandido Tequila Tasting w/ Livejoy of Style in Stereo; 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21, The Deep End Tap @ Eastland Suites Hotel, 1801 Eastland Drive, Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Kevin Hines - Survivor - Storyteller - Film Maker; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $5-$10.

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour; 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44+.

Fairy Tea Party Under the Stars; 8-10 p.m. Sept. 16, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122B Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Market on Main; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17, Main St., Heyworth.

Martin Media Presents: Whose Live Anyway?; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $49-$59.

Kids Day Out on the Farm; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Pygmalion: Joanne Lee Molinaro; 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Cetner, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $35.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Joe Zaklan Band; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Alabama Getaway; 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Electric Blue Yonder, Joel Gragg & The Filaments, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Margo Price with S.G. Goodman; 8 p.m. Sept. 14, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $30.

DJ Tristen; 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Soundboard Concert Series: Joe Marcinek Band; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Concerts at the Crib: Style in Stereo; 7 p.m. Sept. 15, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Dan Hubbard & Matthew Pittman; 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience: Starring Shawn Kush; 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40+.

Corey Smith; 8 p.m. Sept. 15, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $23.50.

Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Shuga Beatz; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Wildermore; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Concerts at the Crib: Taylor Swift Dance Party; 7 p.m. Sept. 16, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Drive-By Truckers with American Aquarium; 8 p.m. Sept. 16, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $39.

Olivia Wexler; 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Avatar with Orbit Culture, The Native Howl; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $39.

Atreyu and Memphis May Fire with Catch your Breath, Another Day Dawns; 6 p.m. Sept. 19, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $29.50.

Kate Herald; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

River Valley Rangers; 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Lukas Nelson and POTR with Talia Keys; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $29.50.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with The B-Sides; 5 p.m. Sept. 14, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Morris Day and The Time; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.

Sinfonia Da Camera: Vive La France!; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$40.

311 with special guests Awolnation and Blame My Youth; 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $40+.

Pygmalion: Carrie Sue and The Woodburners; 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwine Ave., Urbana; free.

Pygmalion: Arushi Jain; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $20.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Passages; 7 p.m. Sept. 14-17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Grand Horizons; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 16, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Inside Out; 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Green Screen Film Series: The Human Scale; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Ethnogothic Series: Bones; 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Birds of North America by Matthew-Lee Erlbach, Sullivan Playwright in Residence; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Lyric Theare @ Illinois Presents: Under the Stars; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-23, Sunken Garden at Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello; $10 per seat, $40 per table, or $300 for 8; lawn seating.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Ages 5-9): Bubbles; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14-15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Ages 9-13): Changing & Making Land; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14-15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorers: Life on the Farm; 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

Family Paint Time: Swampy Pond; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 16, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; grades K-5.

PLG: Life on the Farm (members only); 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 18, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

ECK: Life on the Farm (Pickup); 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

Physics Day: Atoms & Molecules; 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Life on the Farm; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Sept. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.