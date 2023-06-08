Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Autorama At the Arena; 8 a.m.-4 p.m, June 10, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; free

Miller Park Zoo's 132nd Birthday Celebration; 1-3 p.m., June 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., June 14, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

ISO Annual Meeting & Luncheon; 11:30 a.m., June 14, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; $35.

Coalescence Theatre & B-N Black History Project present Spoken Word w/ Shatriya Smith; 8 p.m., June 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Secrets of the David Davis Mansion; 2 p.m., June 11, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Gong Show Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7-11 p.m., June 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Retro Thursday w/ Magic Man; 8 p.m., June 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

James McMurtry w/ BettySoo; 8 p.m., June 9, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25.

Peoria Rythym Kings; 8 p.m., June 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Hairbangers Ball; 7 p.m., June 10, Saturday's on the Square, downtown Bloomington; free.

The Harry Tonchev Trio; 8 p.m., June 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Highway 309 LIVE: Jaimee Harris w/ emily the band; 6:30 p.m., June 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., June 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Phillip Phillips; 7:30 p.m., June 15, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.

Central Illinois

Five Points Fridays with Harvest Sons and Matt Eckberg Band; 5-9 p.m., June 9, Five Points Washington, 360 Wilmor Road, Washington; free.

Five Points Fridays with Black Velvet; 5-9 p.m., June 14, Five Points Washington, 360 Wilmor Road, Washington; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 8-10 and June 15; 2 p.m., June 11, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Goldfinger; 7 p.m., June 8 ; 4 p.m., June 10; 3 p.m., June 11, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Thunderball; 7 p.m., June 9 and 11; 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., June 10; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., June 11; Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; 1 p.m., June 12 and 7 p.m., June 14, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Kinder Camp: Art Workshop; 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., June 8-9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; for incoming kindergartenders.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program—Vermiculture; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 8, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Firefly Jar; 6-8 p.m., June 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.; Grades K-5.

Camp Discovery: Art Explorations; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 12-16, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Nomrla; Grades 1-6.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Praying Mantis; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.