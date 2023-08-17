Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Faith In Action: Take Action Luncheon; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17, The DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center Ballroom, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Tentac Gives Back Golf Outing; noon Aug. 17, The Den at Fox Creek, 3002 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington.

Eddie Griffin; 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 18-19; The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $40-$60.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 19, downtown Bloomington square.

YMCA One Year Celebration; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 19, Bloomington-Normal YMCA, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.

Bookstore Romance Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Sunflower Days; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19-20, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

West Fest; 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19, West Bloomington Revitalization Project, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington.

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 20, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Authors & Artisan Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 20, The Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

Local Game Designer & Playtest Night; 6-10 p.m. Aug. 22, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Danvers Days 2023; all day Aug. 18-20, Danvers Village Park, Broadway St., Danvers.

Family Fun Day; 1-3 p.m. Aug. 20, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m. Aug. 21, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.

Kids Day Out On The Farm; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Daphne Parker Powell w/ John Kveen; 5 p.m. Aug. 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free; all ages.

The Menzingers with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Mercy Union; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $28.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Midwest Roots Music Revue Pre-Show with Dead Dead Swans, Montana Suede, Lou Heneise, Jake Rebman, Hollow Down; 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Aug. 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Midwest Roots Music Revue Night 1; 5 p.m.- 12 a.m. Aug. 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $20.

River Valley Rangers; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Concerts at the Crib: Dead Night at the Diamond; 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Tim "Magic Man" Barnes; 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Front Street Music Festival; 1 p.m. Aug. 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Midwest Roots Music Revue Night 2; 5 p.m-12 a.m. Aug. 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $20.

Hello Bob amd Inktrail; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

An Evening With Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; $25-$45.

Ashley Riley; 12-2:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Industry Night w/ DJ Jodah; 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Aug. 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; no cover.

The Neals; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

William Matheny (Album Release Tour), Jake Rebman, TBA; 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10-$15.

Open Stage w/ Allison Thabit; 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Almas, Kirra, Roxy Lane; 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Concerts at the Crib: Uncle Kracker; 7 p.m. Aug. 24, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Emily The Band; 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Zach Rushing with Dustin Sims, Jesse Peyton; 8 p.m. Aug. 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $40-$50.

Central Illinois

Monica; 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $60+.

Happy Together Tour; 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $48.50+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Once On This Island; 7 p.m. Aug. 17-19, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

The Endless Summer; 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 19-20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Point Break (1991); 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Beach Party; 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Underwater Explorations (Pickup); 9 a.m. Aug. 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

PLG: Underwater Explorations; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Aug. 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.