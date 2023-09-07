Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

National Beer Lovers Day Brewery Tours; 6-8:15 p.m. Sept. 7, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

B-Movie Bingo; 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Cruise-In at the Mansion; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $5.

New York, New York Gala; 5 p.m. Sept. 10, Brown Ballroom, ISU Bone Student Center, 200 N. University St., Normal.

Annual Oktoberfest Weekend 2023; All Day, Sept. 8-10, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Sunny Days: What Just Happened?! With Leslie Carrara-Rudolph; 6-10 p.m. Sept. 8, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $80.

Coalescence Theatre Regional Air Guitar Competition; 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 9, downtown Bloomington square.

Autumnal Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10, Horticulture Center at ISU, W. Raab Road, Normal.

Illinois Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Opening Day and Patches Birthday with Rivian; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

IWU Football vs. Central Iowa; 1 p.m. Sept. 9, Tucci Stadium, 400 Titan Drive, Bloomington.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 5-8 p.m. Sept. 9, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Playla; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Grandparents Day with Rivian; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

Oktoberfest Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drivew, Normal.

Sunny Days: How They Made Their Way to Sesame Street with Paul Rudolph & Leslie Carrara-Rudolph; 11 a.m. Sept. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Western Illinois; 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10, Adelaide Street Field at ISU, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Dry Stoneware Class with Artful Designs; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13, The Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Sips & Sounds - String Quartet; 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.

Central Illinois

Girls on the Run Boutique Hop; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8-9, various locations in Downs, LeRoy, Mahomet, and Gibson City; free.

Duncan Manor Small Group Tours; 12-3 p.m. Sept. 9-12, Duncan Manor, 1002 Towanda Barnes Road, Towanda.

A Conversation with Malina Moye; 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m. Sept. 11, The Barn III, 1451 Timerbline Road, Goodfield.

Kevin Hines - Survivor - Storyteller - Film Maker; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $5-$10.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

John Till; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Neals; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Concerts at the Crib - Tributes to Chris Stapleton & Eric Church; 6-11 p.m. Sept. 8, Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Texas Hippe Coalition with Speedfreak, Gravel, Widow7; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Reginald Lewis Quintet; 8 p.m. Sept. 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

James Herr; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Edge of Destiny, Bury Thy Wicked, TBA; 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Concerts at the Crib: Casey Donahew; 7 p.m. Sept. 9, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Nickolas Kaplan Quintet; 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Gimme Gimme Disco; 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $12-$15.

The Band of Heathens with Lilly Hiatt; 8 p.m. Sept. 10, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Julia Jacklin; 8 p.m. Sept. 11, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $30.

RED with Saul, Emperors & Angels; 7:30 pm. Sept. 12, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25.

Crisis Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Inktrail; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Open Stage w/ Mattie Mae; 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Joe Zaklan Band; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Margo Price with S.G. Goodman; 8 p.m. Sept. 14, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $30.

DJ Tristen; 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Ellnora Opening Night Party featuring Malina Moye; 6 p.m. Sept. 8, Lobby at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Roosevelt Collier; 6:05 p.m. Sept. 8, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Stephanie Wrembel Band; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Surfrajettes; 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Amphitheatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Sharon Isbin and Pacifica Quartet; 11 a.m. Sept. 9, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Yamandu Costa; 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Ron Carter Golden Stiker Trio; 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Ani Difranco; 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.

Jake Eddy/Tosin Abasi; 5 p.m. Sept. 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Yasmin William, William Tyler; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Emmylou Harris; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.

North Mississippi Allstars; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Krannert Uncorked with The B-Sides; 5 p.m. Sept. 14, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Ganja & Hess; 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Grand Horizons; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7-9 and 14; 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Neil Simon's Rumors; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Community Players Theater, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $9-$17.

Labyrinth; 3 p.m. Sept. 9 and 7 p.m. Sept. 9-10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Ages 5-9): Bubbles; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Ages 9-13): Changing & Making Land; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.