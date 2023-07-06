Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

2023 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses; 9:15 a.m., July 7-9, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; free.

Margaritaville Night; 4:30-10 p.m., July 7, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal; $9.

First Friday: Route 66 Art Trail; 5-8 p.m., July 7, downtown Bloomington.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; July 8, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Fairy Tale Night: An Enchanted Evening; 4-10 p.m., July 8, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal; $9.

Nashville Night; 4-10 p.m., July 8, The Station Saloon, 1611 Morissey Drive, Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., July 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The High Kings; 7:30-9 p.m., July 7, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $28-$49.

The Docksiders; 8 p.m., July 7, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Prairie Fire Theatre Presents "An Evening Of Opera Under The Stars III"; 7:30 p.m., July 12, Westbrook Auditorium, Presser Hall, IWU School of Music; and 7:30 p.m., July 14, Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., July 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., July 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Concert in the Vineyard - The Flying D'Rito; 7-11 p.m., July 8, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw.

Falling in Reverse With Special Guests Ice Nine Kills, Underoath and Catch Your Breath; 6:30 p.m., July 9, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46+.

Krannert Uncorked With Haki N'Dem; 5 p.m., July 13, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Cult; 8 p.m., July 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $45+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

You Only Live Twice; 7 p.m., July 6 and 8; 3 p.m., July 9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service; 7 p.m., July 7 and 9; 3 p.m., July 8; Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The LEGO Movie; 7 p.m., July 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Disney's Newsies; 7 p.m., July 13-15 and 2:30 p.m., July 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Central Illinois

The Sunshine Boys; July 7-Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night; 6-8 p.m., July 7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5.

Pre-School Camp: Dynamic Dinosaurs; 9:30-11:30 a.m., July 10-11, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

Monday Movie Matinee: The LEGO Movie; 1 p.m., July 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal; $5.

ECK: Time Travelers (Pickup); 9 a.m., July 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: What plants need to grow; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 13, Children's Discovery Museum,1 01 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Time Travelers; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., July 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Central Illinois

Five Points Kids - Youth Pickleball; 1-2 p.m., July 7, Kids Clubhouse at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; free.

Five Points Kids - Creative Writing; 11-11:45 a.m., Tuesdays starting July 11, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $50.

Five Points Kids - Beginner Ballet; 5 p.m., July 11-Aug. 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.