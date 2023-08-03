Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

August First Friday; 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Celebrating 6 years of Service to the Community through art; 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4-5, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

Deadhead Daze; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4-5, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 5, downtown Bloomington square.

27th Annual Antique Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $5.

Knit In at Hanger Art Co.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, Hangar Art Co., 105 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington.

Open Mic Poetry; 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 5-6, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Family Fun Night; 4-8 p.m. Aug. 9, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Central Illinois

The Wonder Land Glow Experience; 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour; 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Urbana; $39+.

Fall Event Tickets On Sale; 10 a.m. Aug. 9, online ticket office, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Aug. 3, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Ashley Riley; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Alabama Getaway; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Chip McNeil Quartet; 8 p.m. Aug. 4, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Birds of a Feather, Thankful Dead; 4-9 p.m. Aug. 5, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Kickin' & Pickin'; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Otnes + Special Guests; 8-11 p.m. Aug. 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press; 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Saturdays on the Square, downtown Bloomington; free.

DJ Tristen; 8 p.m. Aug. 5, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Rachel Brooke, Brandon Cattle w/ The Branding Irons, Dylan Karraker; 8-11 p.m. Aug. 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Houndmouth with Frames; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25.

Gettin' Pretty With It; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Open Stage w/ Rebekah Mangels; 8 p.m. Aug. 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Retro Thursday w/ Tim "Magic Man" Barnes; 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Tom Keifer Band, Winger & John Corabi; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46+.

Mudvayne; 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: The Tempest; 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 3, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

The Comedy of Errors; 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 3-5, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson; 8-10:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Afire; 7 p.m. Aug. 3-4 and 6; 3 p.m. Aug. 5, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd; 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 3 p.m. Aug. 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Mary Poppins; 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Prairie Fire Theatre Presents "Bright Star"; 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 9-12, Westbrook Auditorium, Presser Hall at Illinois Wesleyan University School of Music, 1210 Park St., Bloomington.

Once On This Island; 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Diamonds Are Forever; 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

The Sunshine Boys; through Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Camp Discovery: STEAM Camp; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 3-4, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; entering grades 1-6.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Trees; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Mountain Landscape; 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; grades K-5.

Theatre for Young Audiences; 10-11 a.m. Aug. 5, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Pre-School Camp: Creatures & Critters; 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7-8, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

Monday Movie Matinee: Mary Poppins; 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal; $5.