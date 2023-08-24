Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Speakeasy Soirée - A President's Charity of Choice Event; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

School Spirit Night Open Skate; 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 26, downtown Bloomington square.

Illinois Deer and Beer Fest; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Sweet Corn Circus; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26-27, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

The Farmstead Fair Pop-Up Vendor Market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

The Barrel Room Wedding Experience; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Taylor Swift Music Bingo Sing-A-Long Night!; 5-7 p.m. Aug. 27, The Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Whole Lot 'A Local Market; 2-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Green Top Grocery, 921 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

Beer & Spanish Wine Dinner on the Patio; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 30, Destihl Restaurant, 318 S. Towanda Ave., Normal.

Fan Fair; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Adelaide Street Field Illinois State University, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Pack The Pitch - Illinois State Soccer; 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31, Adelaide Street Field, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m. Aug. 25, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana

10th Annual Get Your 6.6 on Route 66!; 8 a.m. Aug. 26, Village of McLean, 107 Park St.

Enchanted Glow Evening; 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Costume and Prop Sale; 8 a.m. Aug. 26, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $3 admission.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Almas, Kirra, Roxy Lane; 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Concerts at the Crib: Uncle Kracker; 7 p.m. Aug. 24, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Emily The Band; 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Retro Thursday w/ Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes; 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Zach Rushing with Dustin Sims, Jesse Peyton; 8 p.m. Aug. 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $40-$50.

Sarah & The Underground; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Carrie Sue and The Wood Burners; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Concerts at the Crib: Van Halen Experience and Strutter; 7 p.m. Aug. 25, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

New Souls; 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Goio Lima; 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Enuff Engineering presents Central Sauce w/ Subseed, Kabass, Simulakra, Clegg; 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Hannah Rose and The Sweet Nothings; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes with Nathan Taylor Band; 7 p.m. Aug. 26, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; free.

Slozzy's Birthday Bash w/ S.O.D.A., Killer of Giants, Cemetery Gatez; 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Craig Russo; 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sips & Sounds - Harp Duo; 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.

The World Alive with Dark Divine, Nerv; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $52+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Greatest Showman; 7 p.m. Aug. 25-26 and 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Killer Clowns From Outerspace; 10 p.m. Aug. 25, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Greatest Show on Earth; 1 p.m. Aug. 26 and 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Green Screen Film Series: All That Breathes; 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Grand Horizons; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Underwater Explorations (Pickup); 9 a.m. Aug. 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

PLG: Underwater Explorations; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Aug. 24; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Children's Gardening Program; 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 26, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $20; 7+.

Early Explorers: Underwater Explorations; 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 26, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

PLG: Underwater Explorations (Members Only); 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Physics Day: Electricity; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 31, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.