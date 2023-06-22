Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

South American Habitat Opens; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Make Music Normal; 5-10 p.m., June 23; Noon-10 p.m., June 24, uptown Normal.

Brews at the Zoo; 3-8 p.m., June 24, Millar Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 21+; $45.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Industry Night; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., June 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie Bingo; 7-10:30 p.m., June 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

2023 UPA Welcome to the Jungle Powerlifting Championship; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 24, the exhibit halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10.

Indie Author Book Expo; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 24, Meeting Rooms at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Matt Woods and The Natural Disasters, Chad Price, Tobin Kirk; 7-10:30 p.m., June 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Retro Thursday w/ Magic Man; 8 p.m., June 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Jasons, Saidan; 10 p.m.-1 a.m., June 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Nita Strauss with Lions at the Gate, Heartsick; 8 p.m., June 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $23.

The Reginald Lewis Organ Trio; 8 p.m., June 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Tiger Sex, Tina Sparkle, The Rolling Sixes; 10 p.m.-1 a.m., June 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Sunday at Six Recital Series, Linden Duo; 6 p.m., June 25, Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, 1613 E. Emerson St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., June 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., June 28, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., June 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sunny Disposition, Authentic Pines, Sad Rat; 7-10:30 p.m., June 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with High Cotton Bluegrass Band; 5 p.m., June 22, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Doobie Brothers; 8 p.m., June 24, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $34.50+.

Krannert Uncorked with Merry Travelers; 5 p.m., June 29, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Wheaton Municipal Band; 7:30 p.m., June 30, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 22-24 and 2 p.m., June 24, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

The Wicker Man (1973); 7 p.m., June 22 and 25, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

MIOpera Presents: Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., June 23-25, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $29-$49.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids; 7 p.m., June 28, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Out of this World Aventures (Pickup); 9 a.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Mammals; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Out of this World Adventures; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., June 22; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., June 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Early Explorer's: Out of this World Adventures; 9-10:30 a.m., June 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

PLG: Out of this World Aventures (Members Only); 9-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., June 26, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Monday Movie Matinee: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids; 1 p.m., June 26, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal; $5.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Seed Balls; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 29, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.