Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Coalescence Theatre & B-N Black History Project present Spoken Word w/ Shatriya Smith; 8 p.m., June 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
A Saturday Stroll in Sarah's Garden; 9-10:30 a.m., June 17, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
Lavender & Lemons, A Tour of Kitchens & More; 10 a.m., June 17, Various homes in Bloomington-Normal; $20 per person.
Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Industry Night!; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., June 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Pinball Tournament; 6-10 p.m., June 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.
Central Illinois
Dance for People with Parkinsons; 9 a.m., June 16, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Phillip Phillips; 7:30 p.m., June 15, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.
Party with Punks!; 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m., June 16-18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $30.
RnB Friday w/DJ Love; 8 p.m., June 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party; 9 p.m., June 16, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.
My Loveable Angles - Rescue Me Concert; 7 p.m., June 17, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $10.
Mr Sensation; 8 p.m., June 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., June 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Open Stage w/ Mattie Mae; 8 p.m., June 21, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Matt Woods and The Natural Disasters, Chad Price, Tobin Kirk; 7-10:30 p.m., June 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
Retro Thursday w/ Magic Man; 8 p.m., June 22, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
The Avett Brothers; 7:30 p.m., June 20, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $59.50+.
Krannert Uncorked with High Cotton Bluegrass Band; 5 p.m., June 22, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 15-17 and 22, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.
Stand By Me; 7 p.m., June 15, 17; 3 p.m., June 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Batman: The Movie; 7 p.m., June 16-18 and 3 p.m., June 17-18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Severin Presents...Different Documentaries Double Feature; 6 p.m., June 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Wicker Man (1973); 7 p.m., June 21-22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
For Kids
Bloomington-Normal
Camp Discovery: Art Explorations; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 15-16, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Nomrla; Grades 1-6.
Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Praying Mantis; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Pre-School Camp: Sun, Moon & Stars; 9:30-11:30 a.m., June 19-20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
ECK: Out of this World Aventures (Pickup); 9 a.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Mammals; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Out of this World Adventures; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.