Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Coalescence Theatre & B-N Black History Project present Spoken Word w/ Shatriya Smith; 8 p.m., June 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

A Saturday Stroll in Sarah's Garden; 9-10:30 a.m., June 17, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Lavender & Lemons, A Tour of Kitchens & More; 10 a.m., June 17, Various homes in Bloomington-Normal; $20 per person.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Industry Night!; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., June 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Pinball Tournament; 6-10 p.m., June 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinsons; 9 a.m., June 16, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Phillip Phillips; 7:30 p.m., June 15, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.

Party with Punks!; 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m., June 16-18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $30.

RnB Friday w/DJ Love; 8 p.m., June 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party; 9 p.m., June 16, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.

My Loveable Angles - Rescue Me Concert; 7 p.m., June 17, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $10.

Mr Sensation; 8 p.m., June 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., June 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Mattie Mae; 8 p.m., June 21, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Matt Woods and The Natural Disasters, Chad Price, Tobin Kirk; 7-10:30 p.m., June 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Retro Thursday w/ Magic Man; 8 p.m., June 22, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

The Avett Brothers; 7:30 p.m., June 20, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $59.50+.

Krannert Uncorked with High Cotton Bluegrass Band; 5 p.m., June 22, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 15-17 and 22, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Stand By Me; 7 p.m., June 15, 17; 3 p.m., June 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Batman: The Movie; 7 p.m., June 16-18 and 3 p.m., June 17-18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Severin Presents...Different Documentaries Double Feature; 6 p.m., June 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Wicker Man (1973); 7 p.m., June 21-22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Camp Discovery: Art Explorations; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 15-16, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Nomrla; Grades 1-6.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Praying Mantis; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Pre-School Camp: Sun, Moon & Stars; 9:30-11:30 a.m., June 19-20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

ECK: Out of this World Aventures (Pickup); 9 a.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Mammals; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Out of this World Adventures; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., June 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.