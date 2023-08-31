Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.
Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Fan Fair; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Adelaide Street Field Illinois State University, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.
Pack The Pitch - Illinois State Soccer; 6-8 p.m. Aug. 31, Adelaide Street Field, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.
September First Friday; 5-8 p.m. Sept. 1, downtown Bloomington.
Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 2, downtown Bloomington square.
RT 9 Rumble 2 - Auto Show, Swap, & Flea Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Local Author Paul V. Allen Book Signing; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 2, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.
ISU Football vs. Dayton; 12 p.m. Sept. 2, Hancock Stadium, 211 N. Main St., Normal.
Open Mic Poetry; 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 2-3, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Senior Day - ISU Soccer; 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Adelaide Street Field at ISU, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.
Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 4, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
National Beer Lovers Day Brewery Tours; 6-8:15 p.m. Sept. 7, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Central Illinois
Free Farm Day Tours; 9-10 a.m. Sept. 2, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.
Annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival; 12-6 p.m. Sept. 3, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Route 9, Mackinaw.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Sips & Sounds - Harp Duo; 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.
The World Alive with Dark Divine, Nerv; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.
Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Union Avenue; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Soul Situation; 8 p.m. Sept.1, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Jack Dupp & The Empty Bottles; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Nicotine Poetic; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Josh Humphries of Hotter Than June and Marco Mendez; 7-10 p.m. Sept. 2, The Station Saloon, 1611 Morrisey Drive, Unit 1, Bloomington.
Mr. In Trebles Charles Tiner; 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Grant Milliren; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Steve 'N' Seagulls with Adrian + Meredith; 8 p.m. Sept. 6, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.
John Till; 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Concert in the Vineyard - Jammsammich; 7-11 p.m. Sept. 2, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Route 9, Mackinaw.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Scream Baluca Scream; 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Grand Horizons; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Sept. 1-2 and 7, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Neil Simon's Rumors; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Community Players Theater, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $9-$17.
Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose; 7 p.m. Sept. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Sept. 2-3, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
CSD Film Series Hear and Now; 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Ganja & Hess; 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
For Kids
Bloomington-Normal
Physics Day: Electricity; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 31, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; museum closed Sept. 5-11.