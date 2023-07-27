Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

McLean County Fair; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 27-30, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

PWMC Casino Night Fundraiser; 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 27, ISU Hancock Stadium Club, 211 N. Main St., Normal.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 29, downtown Bloomington Square.

Keg Grove Brewing Company Tour; 9:30 a.m. July 29, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Pridefest; 4-10 p.m. July 29, Museum Square, block of North Center St. to 100 Block of W. Jefferson to 200 block of N. Main, Bloomington.

Star Wars Night; 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 29, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

August First Friday; 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Deadhead Daze; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4-5, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Central Illinois

Plant Based Expo; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 29, Exhibit Hall B at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Free Franklin Park Concert; 7-8:30 p.m. July 27, Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington.

Sips & Sounds - Brass Quintet; 6 p.m. July 27, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free.

Casey Joe Collins, Tail Light Rebellion, Ashley Helvie; 7-10:30 p.m. July 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty and Guest Artist Performance; 7:30-9 p.m. July 27, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 Parks St., Presser Hall School of Music.

Linda's Birthday (food, music, dancing); 8 p.m. July 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Alabaster; 6-9 p.m., July 28, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Brett Scallions of FUEL with Letters from the Dead; 8 p.m. July 28, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $18.

RnB Friday w/ DJ Love; 8 p.m. July 28, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

John Till; 6-9 p.m. July 29, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Green Diamond Express; 7-10:30 p.m. July 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

New Orleans Jazzman Quinn Sternberg; 8 p.m. July 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 4; 3-4:30 p.m. July 30, Presser Hall School of Music, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 Park St., Bloomington.

Bury Thy Wicked, Swim Ignorant Fire, Assassinator, Slaughterdog; 7-11 p.m., July 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Pop Evil with Eva Under Fire, Lines of Loyalty; 7:30 p.m., July 30, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25.

Alabama Getaway; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Central Illinois

Steve Vai: Inviolate Tour 2023; 8 p.m. July 27, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.

Ted Nugent; 7:30 p.m. July 29, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43+.

Tom Keifer Band, Winger & John Corabi; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Disney's Newsies; 7 p.m. July 27-29 and 2:30 p.m. July 30, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $10-$20.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: The Tempest; 8-10:30 p.m. July 27 and 7:30-10 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture; 7 p.m. July 28 and 30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Comedy of Errors; 8-10:30 p.m. July 28 and 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 2-5, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barret and Pink Floyd; 7 p.m. July 28 and 3 p.m. July 29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson; 8-10:30 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 4, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Frozen; 3 p.m. July 30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Afire; 7 p.m. Aug. 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

The Sunshine Boys; through Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Kinder Camp: Spy Kids STEAM; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 27-28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; for incoming kindergarteners.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Monarchs; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 27, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Kids Night Out - Christmas in July; 6:30-9 p.m. July 28, Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal.

Camp Discovery: STEAM Camp; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; entering grades 1-6.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Trees; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Fairy Tea Party Under The Stars; 7-9 p.m. July 29, Wild Harvest, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth; $15; ages 2 and up need ticket.