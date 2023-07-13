Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Blue Kids Breakfast featuring Erin Merryn; 6:30-8 a.m., July 13, DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

27th Annual Glorious Garden Festival; 1-7 p.m., July 14 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 15, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $10-$20.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., July 15, downtown Bloomington square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Flapjacks and Flamingos at the Zoo!; 8-9:30 a.m., July 15, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $15.

Adult Golf Skills Challenge; all day, July 15, Ironwood Golf Course, 1901 N. Towanda Ave., Normal.

Kite Fest 2023; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 15, Grove Elementary School, 1101 Airport Road, Normal.

ISU Quad: Gateway to the Wider World; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., July 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Christmas in July Open Skate; 1:30-3:30 p.m., July 15, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., July 16, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Superhero Day; 12-3 p.m., July 16, Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.

Crafts and Drafts; 12-4 p.m., July 16, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Gundam Build Night; July 18, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.

Central Illinois

4th Annual Honey Festival; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 15, Wild Harvest, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Miss Illinois Earth Pageant Competition; 11 a.m., July 16, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $40.

Evergreen Lake Knap-In Arrowhead Making & Artifact Identification; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., July 20-22, Comlara County Park, 13001 Recreation Area Drive, Hudson.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m., July 13 and 20, Corner of Walnut and McLean, Bloomington.

Scotty Austin, The Lion Within, The Sly; 7-10:30 p.m., July 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $14.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., July 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Fox Crossing Stringband; 6-9 p.m., July 14, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Prairie Fire Theatre presents "An Evening of Opera Under the Stars III"; 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 14, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Sunny Sweeney with Lauren Morrow; 8 p.m., July 14, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; 8 p.m., July 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, Roxy Lane; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., July 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $14.

Merry Travelers; 6-9 p.m., July 15, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Saturday's on the Square: Dan Hubbard (full band) with Kayla Brown; 7 p.m., July 15, downtown Bloomington; free.

Viola Day at the Illinois Chamber Music Festival; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 16, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 Park St., Presser Hall School of Music, Bloomington.

Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 1; 7:30-9 p.m., Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 Park St., Presser Hall School of Music, Bloomington.

Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes; 8 p.m., July 15 and July 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Open State w/ Allison Thabit; 8 p.m., July 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles: Songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert Live!; 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$69.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked With Haki N'Dem; 5 p.m., July 13, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Cult; 8 p.m., July 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $45+.

Five Points Fridays with Black Velvet; 5-9 p.m., July 14, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Krannert Uncorked with Silverweed; 5 p.m., July 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Biosphere; 7 p.m., July 13-16 and 3 p.m., July 15-16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Disney's Newsies; 7 p.m., July 13-15 and 20; 2:30 p.m., July 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $10-$20.

New Plays from the Heartland; 7:30 p.m., July 13-15 and 2 p.m., July 16, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $10-$19.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival presents: The Tempest; 8-10:30 p.m., July 14-16, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Neil Simon's Rumors Auditions; 7 p.m., July 17-18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

The Comedy of Errors; 7:30-10 p.m., July 18, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson; 7:30-10 p.m., July 19-20, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Last Action Hero; 7 p.m., July 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

The Sunshine Boys; through Aug. 6; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Time Travelers (Pickup); 9 a.m., July 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: What plants need to grow; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 13, Children's Discovery Museum,1 01 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Time Travelers; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., July 13; 9-10 a.m., July 14; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., July 17 (members only), Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Early Explorers: Time Travelers; 9-10:30 a.m., July 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

Camp Discovery: Cardboard Construction; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., July 17-21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; grades 1-6.

The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band; 7-8:30 p.m., July 19, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $11-$29.

Master Gardeners/Master Naturalist Program - Bird sounds & Feeders; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Five Points Kids - Creative Writing; 11-11:45 a.m., through Aug. 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $50.

Five Points Kids - Beginner Ballet; 5 p.m., through Aug. 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Five Points Kids - Canvas Painting; 9-11 a.m., July 18, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; free for members.