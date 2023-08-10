Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Community Movie Night - Super Mario Bros. Movie; 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 11, Hancock Stadium, N. Main St., Normal.

Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 12, downtown Bloomington square.

Rustic Vintage Fair; 9 a.m. Aug. 12, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; free.

Painted Wraith Anniversary Street Festival; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12, 106 W. Monroe St., Bloomington.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Sunflower Days; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12-13, Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

Ice Cream Social & School Supplies Drive for BHS; 12-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Bloomington Cultural Fest; 12-6 p.m. Aug 12, Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Cruisin' Uptown Normal; 4-8 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Illinois; 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12, ISU Field, 406 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Twilight Mini Golf; 8-10 p.m. Aug. 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $7.

To The Max Obstacle Challenge; 12-4 p.m. Aug. 13, Maxwell Park, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.

Gundam Build Night; Aug. 15, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Faith In Action: Take Action Luncheon; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17, The DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Center Ballroom, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Tentac Gives Back Golf Outing; noon Aug. 17, The Den at Fox Creek, 3002 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington.

Central Illinois

3-On-3 Basketball Tournament; 9 a.m. Aug. 12, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

New, Lemon Verbena Infused Honey, Free Pairing & Sampling; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Ignite Peoria; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.

Funk Farms Premium Beef Summer Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12, Funk Farms Premium Beef, 5959 N. 1100 East Road, Shirley.

Duncan Manor Small Group Tours; 12-3 p.m. Aug. 12-15, Duncan Manor, 1002 Towanda Barnes Road, Towanda.

Fairy Tea Party Under The Stars; 8-10 p.m. Aug. 12, Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Gettin' Pretty With It; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Open Stage w/ Rebekah Mangels; 8 p.m. Aug. 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Retro Thursday w/ Tim "Magic Man" Barnes; 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Dan Hubbard; 6-7 p.m. Aug. 11, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Joe Stamm Band with Jake Stringer; 8 p.m. Aug. 11, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $13-$30.

Harlem Hayfield Band; 8 p.m. Aug. 11, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

ZooFunkYou; 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Frank Parker & Friends; 8 p.m. Aug. 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Hinder with Goodbye June; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomingon; 18+; $28.

Charlie Crockett with Nolan Taylor; 8 p.m. Aug. 15, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $35-$40.

NoRobot; 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Living Colour with Drew Cagle & The Reputation; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Caslte Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $28.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m. Aug. 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Menzingers with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Mercy Union; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Caslte Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $28.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Five Points Friday With Vinyl Tap; 5-9 p.m. Aug. 11, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; free.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; 8 p.m. Aug. 11, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $40+.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Prairie Fire Theatre Presents "Bright Star"; 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 9-12; 3-5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Westbrook Auditorium, Presser Hall at Illinois Wesleyan University School of Music, 1210 Park St., Bloomington.

Once On This Island; 7 p.m. Aug. 10-13, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Diamonds Are Forever; 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 12; 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Live and Let Die; 3 p.m. Aug. 12-13 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.