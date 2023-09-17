Fourth grader Lonnie Lawrence, right, and other students in a class taught by Amy Wolfe listen to Pamela Eaton, center, as she talks about art at Eaton Studio Gallery, 411 N. Center St. Eaton and her husband, Herb Eaton, spoke to the students about the variety of artistic methods that people can use to express themselves. The students also heard from representatives of the McLean County Museum of History as they toured the downtown Bloomington area on May 5.