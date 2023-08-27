Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio; 101 W. Monroe St. Suite 201, Bloomington; Open First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and by appointment; 309-825-4655; angelambrose.com.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; by donation; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, or by appointment or ring bell; eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

The Hangar Art Co.; 105 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; hangart.com; 309-319-8672.

Illinois Art Station; 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; Gallery open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; illinoisartstation.org; 309-386-1019.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. first Friday; insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Joann Goetzinger Studio and Gallery; 313 N. Main St. Suite A, Bloomington; open 5-8 p.m. first Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, also by appointment; 309-826-1193.

Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection; Turner Hall 126E—ISU Campus, Normal; noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-noon Thursday through Dec. 9; also open 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday by appointment.

Main Gallery 404; 404 N. Main St., Bloomington; 12-5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; By chance or appointment at 309-590-6779.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sundays, until further notice; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; Illinois Wesleyan University; Bloomington; open; noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sundays and Mondays; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military Museum; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday or by appointment; Free admission (donations accepted); Private tours, call first; 309-319-3413; simpkinsmuseum@gmail.com.

Time Gallery; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-noon Saturday; Closed Sunday; Clock Tower Place Building, 201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria; 309-467-2331.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Thursdays until 8 p.m. when classes are in session; closed Sunday and Monday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

"Heart"; Experience Gallery; through fall 2023; "Body Worlds RX"; Experience Gallery; through fall 2023; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"Growing Up X"; second floor gallery; through Sept. 4; Illinois State Museum.

"Interrupted Journey: A Photographic Journal of Bird Rescue and Relationship"; Lobby Gallery; through Oct. 23; Dickson Mounds.

"Pattern and Process"; through Dec. 22; West Gallery and Light Court; "The Ink Wash of Shozo Sato"; through Dec. 22; Main Level, Contemporary Gallery; "Storywork: The Prints of Marie Watt"; through Dec. 2; Krannert Art Museum.

"Here I have Lived: Home in Illinois"; through Jan. 21, 2024; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

"Rashod Taylor"; Brandt Gallery; Sponsored by Yvonne Baker Hoop; through Sept. 15; "Ann Dawkins"; Armstrong Gallery; through Sept. 15; McLean County Arts Center.

"All Hearts Beneath the Sun"; through Sept. 17; University Galleries.

"Illinois Art League Member Show"; through Sept.; Time Gallery.

"Artists of the Pharmacy"; group art exhibition; "Tanya Bayer & Janet Bratcher"; both through Oct. 14; "Member Exhibition"; through Oct. 16; Contemporary Art Center of Peoria.