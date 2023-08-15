CLINTON — The DeWitt County Master Gardeners will teach a monarch butterfly class Saturday, Sept. 9, in Clinton.

The class will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Vespasian Warner Library. Attendees will learn how to identify the different life cycle stages and how to support monarch butterflies' habitats in home landscapes.

The class is free, but registration is required. To register, call the library at 217-935-5174 by Sept. 8.

For more information about the master gardeners class, contact Beth Miglin at 217-762-2191 or bmiglin@illinois.edu.

The DeWitt County Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by the University of Illinois Extension. Their mission is to help others learn to grow by volunteering their time and horticulture skills through community gardening projects and educational outreach.

31 craft vendors help shoppers shake off 'Winter Blues' in Bloomington SHOP THE BLUES AWAY 021923-blm-loc-2market.JPG 021923-blm-loc-3market.JPG 021923-blm-loc-4market.JPG 021923-blm-loc-5market.JPG