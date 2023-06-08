BLOOMINGTON — Music from the “Decade of Decadence” will be drumming up a storm Saturday in downtown Bloomington.

This 1980s rager returns to the Twin Cities following past Bloomington performances at the Castle Theatre and Daddios bar. Six long-haired rockers will be laying out heavy tracks from artists like Mötley Crüe, Poison, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi and Gun N’ Roses.

The Ball also has a few wicked originals on deck, including “Play Dangerous” and “I Wanna Bang.”

Vocalist and guitarist Brian Durbin, who performs under stage name “Mick Jäger,” explained that latter track doesn’t have explicit lyrics. He said their music video for it is a homage to Warrant’s music video for “Big Talk,” with Durbin costumed as the same psychopathic businessman shown in the album art for “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich.”

With “Mick” enchanting shouts of smashing, you can bet both their covers and originals will get your bones shaking and your fists pumping.

Burning out

Durbin, 36, said Kiss and Aerosmith are his favorite all-time artists, but Mötley Crüe tops out for the 1980s hair band era.

He said discovering Mötley Crüe’s “Dr. Feelgood” on MTV was one of his first childhood memories. He said he didn’t really figure out what their music was until they played for the WWF TV series 10 years later, but “I just thought it was awesome.”

“There’s tons of fire and chaos … and big drums, loud guitars, screaming vocals. It had my name written all over it,” said the singing “Jäger.”

He also listed “Appetite for Destruction” by Gun N’ Roses as one of his top five albums. He said Hairbangers Ball plays “Sweet Child of Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle" at almost every show, giving him an opportunity to show off his vocal chords. They’ve also gone to “Paradise City.”

But it’s not all about hitting the high notes. Durbin said bringing “a whole lot of attitude and energy” is also a priority.

“These guys weren’t expecting to be recreating this stuff in their 60s ... this is definitely music that was created by young dudes in their prime,” said Durbin.

He then invoked Def Leppard’s manta from “Rock of Ages”: “It’s better to burn out than fade away.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Hairbangers Ball at Saturdays on the Square WHEN: Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The corner of North Main and East Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington TICKETS: Free

Still, Durbin said the advanced technicalities of glam rock music tends to be overlooked, as people may write off all the big hair, makeup and spandex as a joke.

The Hairbangers Ball lineup also includes band owner and keyboardist Jennifer Remis, or "Polly Pantz," bassist Jon Macak as "Rod Viper," guitarist Benny McCulloch as "Nikki Thunders," "Clare Crush" on keys, and Seth Shulman as "Jack Charlotte" on drums.

All contribute to band vocals. Durbin said several of their players have music degrees, including Shulman, who graduated from Berklee College of Music and learned percussion as his fifth instrument. He's also an accomplished pianist.

Every month, he said the band records another song from the 1980s and posts it to their YouTube page. Most recent was another Warrant cover: “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

While other 1980s tribute bands might roster the same 30 or 40 hit songs, Durbin said they like to look for hits of the past that are not played as much, or even a couple of deep cuts on occasion.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make our sets fun and exciting,” he said.

He pointed to Bon Jovi’s “Raise Your Hands” as one of their successful set openers. Durbin added “Nobody’s Fool” is another cool cover, noting Hairbangers Ball will joke that when you’re at their concert: “Cinderella isn’t a Disney movie, it’s a rock 'n’ roll band.”

Scenes of their YouTube video for “Nobody's Fool” were filmed at the Castle Theatre.

Battle of the Bloomingtons

Hairbangers Ball is all about audience participation. Durbin said the first time he saw attendees singing along to lyrics at his band’s show, he got “a little misty-eyed.”

And with that, the game is afoot for the Twin Cities. For a long time, Durbin said they’ve played monthly in Bloomington, Indiana, and have called it their home away from home. He said they’ve pitted Bloomington, Illinois, versus Bloomington, Indiana, across weekend shows, and have challenged our city to steal that title in a good, old-fashioned friendly competition.

He said they’ve had great turnouts and crowd participation in recent years in Bloomington, Illinois, too. So, Durbin said, they might reconsider which Bloomington will be their favored tour stop.

And there you have it, Bloomington-Normal. The ball is yours — but can you rock it like a hurricane?

