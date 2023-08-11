MORE STATE FAIR COVERAGE

SPRINGFIELD — If you don't eat meat but still want to take part in the Illinois State Fair's celebrated food scene, fear no longer.

While meat is an unavoidable part of some classic fair favorites like corn dogs, cheesesteaks or Springfield's signature “horseshoe” sandwich, vegetarians can still enjoy a variety of options from vendors scattered across the 366-acre site.

At the fair's opening day, reporters from The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier teamed up to explore food options at the Illinois State Fair. Among them was Pantagraph intern Charlotte Calmès, who has been a vegetarian for more than four years.

Below, Charlotte shares her favorite meat-free eats for those who prefer to admire the fair’s livestock from afar, rather than consume it.

Ice cream nachos

A mountain of vanilla soft serve topped with hot fudge on a waffle cone “chip” base, this mouth-watering shareable dessert did turn out to be as delicious in taste as it sounds when described. The contrasting textures of the gooey hot fudge, creamy soft serve and slightly crunchy waffle cone pieces work together to create a true masterpiece of a dessert experience, making your typical ice cream cone feel downright disappointing. Warning: Definitely come prepared with a friend or two, or even a group, to share with if you decide to order the nachos — simply order on a completely empty stomach. Regardless, be prepared for an ice cream creation that you will still be thinking about the next day (I'm speaking from experience).

Vendor: Dippin Mervs

Price: $7.50

Scorchin’ squares

Fairs tend to be dominated by deep-friend favorites, from funnel cakes to Oreos, but this menu item caught my eye right away. As an avid fried cheese curd lover, I had to see how the “scorchin’ squares,” deep-fried white cheddar cubes, matched up to the classic Wisconsin snackable. Complete with the perfect dusting of jalapeno flakes, these cheese bites are fresh, gooey and more flavorful than a classic curd, without being too spicy and making you sweat even more in the already-scorching state fair sun.

Vendor: Diggity Dawgs

Price: $5

Cream puff

How could picking up a sugary pastry filled with fresh-from-the-farm cream ever sound like a bad idea? The first sweet treat we put to the test — this airy, fluffy dessert oozing with Cool Whip-tasting cream — set the bar high for the rest of the fair’s vegetarian eats, and served as the perfect precursor to our mission. Despite the fact that we were some of the only customers ordering massive cream puffs at 11:30 a.m., they were delicious nonetheless.

Vendor: Midwest Dairy Association

Price: $7 each

Falafel with tzatziki sauce

A “Village of Cultures” at a Midwest state fair has serious potential to completely miss the mark or even butcher recipes perfected and passed down through families and generations in various parts of the world. However, while I can’t speak to the other booths at this subsection of the fair, the falafel with tzatziki sauce at the Mediterranean booth was a pleasant surprise. Despite appearing small and insignificant, the falafel was one of my favorite eats of the day. These bite-sized snackables, which consist of a pleasantly earthy and abundantly flavorful mix of vegetables, herbs and spices cased in a crispy deep-fried coating, are offered in a perfectly sized portion as part of the fair’s new "Small Plates, Big Tastes" campaign. The deal offers guests sample-size portions from Village of Cultures vendors for just $3, adding a budget-friendly bonus to an already excellent snack item.

Vendor: Mediterranean booth - Village of Cultures

Price: $3

Thai tea boba & popping boba lemonade

While boba tea is one of my all-time favorite drinks (and doubles as a mini-snack of sorts), it was far from the first thing I would have expected to see at a state fair. But our stop at Tri Boba served as a much-needed refreshing interlude during our intense, high-calorie and carb-heavy taste-test adventure. Boba tea tends to be an acquired taste, especially for those drinks with classic tapioca pearls instead of fruit-flavored “popping boba.” But Tri Boba’s Thai tea boba and popping boba lemonade, which we ordered with strawberry-flavored popping boba, were both beverages that all five reporters could get behind, as they were light and flavorful, instead of overly thick and sickeningly sweet. Plus, as reporter Donnette Beckett added, with boba tea drinks, you get the unique experience of slurping up something tasty and unexpected along with your milk tea base.

Vendor: Tri Boba Tea

Price: $8 each

Flavored watermelon

If you’re raising an eyebrow at the title of this snackable, don’t worry, we did too. But not for long. This one-of-a-kind food item consists of pieces of fresh watermelon sprayed with your choice of flavoring, with options including peach, blue raspberry and cotton candy, the most popular flavor. As Kandymellons operator Thomas Brown told us, and we soon found to be true, there is no single word that encapsulates the experience of trying flavored watermelon for the first time. But I’ve concluded that “magical” might be the most accurate adjective.

Vendor: Kandymellons

Price: $5

Vegetable lo mein & fried rice

Chan’s has more than just sizzling chicken skewers on its menu, offering vegetarian items that may be more filling and stomach-friendly than a massive dessert or sugary snack. Sweet and slightly tangy without being dense and overpowering, you can't stop after only one bite of the vegetable lo mein — unless it's to move to the flavorful fried rice on the other side of the boat. Even without the stand’s signature chicken on a stick to complement the rice and lo mein, this meat-free combination will keep you fueled during your daylong trip to the fair.

Vendor: Chan’s Concessions

Price: Included in combo meal, around $20 total

