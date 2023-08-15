BLOOMINGTON — University of Illinois Extension will host a kimchi making class on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the McLean County Museum of History.

"Lacto-Fermentation 101: DIY Kimchi" will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn the basics of lacto-fermentation, a naturally occurring fermentation process that is possible with any garden vegetables.

Participants will have hands-on experience by making kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish made with napa cabbage and other vegetables and spices. They will take home their own jar of kimchi, pickling weights and other fermentation supplies, along with a greater understanding of the process.

The class is $10 and registration is required.

Register at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call the extension at 309-663-8306.

Those who need accommodations to participate should email program instructor Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

