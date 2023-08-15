BLOOMINGTON — University of Illinois Extension will host a kimchi making class on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the McLean County Museum of History.
"Lacto-Fermentation 101: DIY Kimchi" will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn the basics of lacto-fermentation, a naturally occurring fermentation process that is possible with any garden vegetables.
Participants will have hands-on experience by making kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish made with napa cabbage and other vegetables and spices. They will take home their own jar of kimchi, pickling weights and other fermentation supplies, along with a greater understanding of the process.
The class is $10 and registration is required.
Register at
go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call the extension at 309-663-8306.
Those who need accommodations to participate should email program instructor Jenna Smith at
jesmith6@illinois.edu.
Probiotics are the good bacteria that can be found in the gut. They promote healthy digestion and help the immune system. Although they can be found naturally in the digestive tract, it is good to eat probiotic-rich foods. This is because they can increase the levels and variety of good bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are a type of carbohydrate that can be found in fruit and vegetables that are rich in fiber. Prebiotics are non-digestible. They pass through the body as a source of food for healthy bacteria. Kefir, Sauerkraut, kimchi, plain live yoghurt, tempeh, and kombucha are all probiotic-rich foods. Prebiotics can be found in asparagus, apples, garlic, onions, and artichokes
Photos: Vibrant colors at Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale
MOTHER'S DAY FLOWER SALE
Volunteer Bob Freitag loads hanging flower baskets into cars of customers patronizing the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
From adjudication to vegetation
Retired 11th Circuit Judge Don Bernadi hauls a tray of flowers into Mary Ann Pullin's car while volunteering for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Impatiens
Pink impatiens soak in limited sunrays on a cloudy, wet Thursday. Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are on site at the sale to help shoppers select plants provided by Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses.
Brendan Denison
Bringing back begonias
Bloomington's Nora Vogelsang picks a pot of orange begonias while shopping at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday at The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal.
Brendan Denison
A colorful arrangement
An assortment of flowers, succulents and other garden embellishments await new homes. The annual plant sale raises funds for Camp Limberlost at Timber Pointe on Lake Bloomington.
Brendan Denison
Cool coleus
Jacque Bethmann, of Normal, inspects a shade-friendly coleus plant tabled Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Merry marigolds
Yellow marigolds brighten up the atmosphere inside the vendor tent for the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale on Thursday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Sightly succulents
Succulent gardens like these were sold Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Checking out
Carol White, of Bloomington, prepares to check out with her finds.
Brendan Denison
Alluring alyssums
A table is brimming with blooming alyssum flowers on Thursday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale held in Normal.
Brendan Denison
050622-blm-loc-11flowers
Red shades on this geranium bulb pop Thursday at a Mother's Day flower sale held by the Bloomington Kiwanis club in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!