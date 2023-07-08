BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Lori Kyle is the new minister at New Covent Community in Bloomington.
New Covenant Community is a Progressive Christian church that meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays in Grace Hall, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington. Founded in 1992, the congregation has been a presence of liberal faith in the community for over 30 years, according to a news release.
Rev. Lori Kyle
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reverend Lori Kyle as our new minister,” stated Nikki Brauer, chair of NCC’s Steering Committee. “After two years without a settled minister and following our recent move from the Campus Religious Center to our current location at Second Pres, we are ready to begin this new chapter continuing to serve Bloomington-Normal as an inclusive, compassionate, and progressive community of faith!”
Kyle will be joined by her partner Lisa as she begins her new ministry with New Covenant Community, the release continued.
For more information, go to
nccnormal.org or email nccnormal@gmail.com.
2023 Blessing of the Bikes in Bloomington
The Rev. Toby Carlos Jr., left, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, catches up with his son, Toby Carlos III, aka "Smoove," and Rodney Hill, aka "Hot Rod," during the annual Bike Blessing on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
The Rev. Toby Carlos Jr. left, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, poses for a photo with his son, Toby Carlos III, aka "Smoove," and Rodney Hill, aka "Hot Rod," during the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
Over 100 bikers gathered at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington on Saturday for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.
Alfred Stanley arrives on his custom chopper for the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
Rebecca Welch, Jeremy Roth, aka "Full Throttle," and the Rev. Toby Carlos Jr. of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church pose for a photo during the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
Rev. Toby Carlos Jr., right, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, prays with Rebecca Welch, Jeremy Roth, aka "Full Throttle," and his motorcycle during the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington. The event brings motorcycle riders and local churches together to pray for a safe biking season.
Over 100 motorcycle riders attended the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
German Blanco, of Bloomington, stands next to his custom "springer" motorcycle during the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
Kyla Dilts and Cody Watson rode their motorcycle from Danville to Bloomington for the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday at Goodfellas Motorcycle Club in Bloomington.
