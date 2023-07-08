BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Lori Kyle is the new minister at New Covent Community in Bloomington.

New Covenant Community is a Progressive Christian church that meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays in Grace Hall, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington. Founded in 1992, the congregation has been a presence of liberal faith in the community for over 30 years, according to a news release.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reverend Lori Kyle as our new minister,” stated Nikki Brauer, chair of NCC’s Steering Committee. “After two years without a settled minister and following our recent move from the Campus Religious Center to our current location at Second Pres, we are ready to begin this new chapter continuing to serve Bloomington-Normal as an inclusive, compassionate, and progressive community of faith!”

Kyle will be joined by her partner Lisa as she begins her new ministry with New Covenant Community, the release continued.

For more information, go to nccnormal.org or email nccnormal@gmail.com.

