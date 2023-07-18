The trailer is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into it's sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history. The Wall…
EUREKA — The Eureka Church of Christ is seeking items for their annual free giveaway day on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Church members donate and accept household donations from communities in Woodford and Tazewell counties for free distribution. Items from previous years included appliances, furniture, clothing, household items and school supplies.
Items should be in good working condition. This will mark the 15th year the Eureka church has sponsored the event.
Those who are interested in donation can call the church at 309-467-4673 or contact the ministers at 309-394-2451 or 309-657-7488.
The giveaway day will run from 8 to 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
