BLOOMINGTON — A Sunday church service just southeast of Bloomington felt more like home for its congregation for the first time in many months.

Sunday marked the first Lord’s Day in over a year and a half that the Victory Church congregation could together share their faith at their regular worship site at 18180 U.S. Highway 150. A fire spread throughout the church Jan. 10 last year, ripping away the meeting place they had converged on since 2006.

The church continues efforts to raise funds to finish rebuilding. It’s been meeting at 10 a.m. Sundays at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Bloomington.

Ed Herald, lead pastor of Victory Church, told The Pantagraph just as outdoor services began Sunday morning that “this was home. And, it’s still home, but it’s not like it used to be.

“Today, we feel like we’ve returned home.”

Herald said he could tell that by the excited looks on people’s faces. He then noted that the church is not a building — it’s the people who come there to worship.

“What we’ve designated as the place where we worship is just something exciting, and it brings the family together at a different level,” Herald said.

The outdoor service kicked off at 10 a.m. with a nine-piece band — including Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald on guitar and microphone — singing worship songs “See a Victory,” “Forever,” “Build My Life” and “Greater Than.”

In between hymns, Jarrod Herald sang praises to God and Jesus for restoration, upholding promises, and never losing the battles and tests of life. After the latter song, Herald called for Jesus to be glorified, lifted up in their lives, and thanked for forgiving their sins. He credited Him for His guidance on their journey.

“We declare your goodness over this property, Lord,” he said. “We declare your faithfulness over this property, Lord.

“We declare not only will this building be built, but other facilities will be built, God, to glorify your name. Not only are we building a building for our church, but more a Christian school, God — a ministry school.”

Herald thanked God for their 18 acres of property and declared further dedication to glorifying Jesus.

As media and other guests were thanked for attending, another visitor whose presence Herald acknowledged was Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

In an interview after the services, Mwilambwe took note of the sense of resiliency apparent in Victory’s congregation. He said that inspired him.

He said the Heralds shared messages that everyone needs to hear and told a story that shows you can always overcome.

Mwilambwe recalled from the service: “God is a director and we need to yield to him… because he’s been to the end, he knows what the end looks like and he can pave the way.”

The mayor said the church could have shut down after the devastating loss, but instead it’s coming back bigger and better.

Clear sight

When Ed Herald first drove by the property in 2005, he said he felt called to it and knew it would be their home. Herald said it was overgrown, virgin land, but the Lord told him it would be the next home of Victory Church.

That evening, he said the church took ownership of the property. Previously, they met at various locations in Bloomington-Normal, according to Victory’s website.

The lead pastor previously told The Pantagraph the new structure would have the same concrete foundation, but a totally different interior. By Sunday, the siding had been installed on the rear of the new structure, but not on the front.

In a post-service interview, Jarrod Herald said it was extremely encouraging to have the Victory family out at the new church building. He said they’ve been celebrating being victorious in Jesus all of the time, but it was even sweeter on Sunday as they got to return home for that.

Not only are they building back stronger, Herald said they’re doing it with greater vision.

He said the idea to start a Christian school formed out of a lot of prayer, as they were dealing with the challenges of rebuilding. Herald said they asked God if they were missing something, and through that discovered their new mission. He said they don’t yet know what the full extent of the new Christian school entails.

After the service, tours of the construction site were offered. The sanctuary area, part of Phase 1 of the project, is on the west side, and will be enclosed so that front windows don’t shine toward the worship team when people enter from the front.

Herald said rebuilding may take another six to 12 months. He said most of the interior wall frames have been built, and work remains on electrical, heating and cooling systems.

The executive pastor said their capital fundraising campaign for the rebuild will be relaunched in the coming weeks, but people are welcome to donate anytime.

The Pantagraph previously reported close to 60 churches in the country offered assistance to Victory Church after the fire.

In that interview, Herald gave thanks to Vale Church, Journey Church and New Life Christian Faith Center, while adding many others partnered with them along the way.

He said Bloomington-Normal is an incredible community with tight-knit churches.

