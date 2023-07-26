Food vendors, musical performances, 4-H competitions and of course, the carnival: This year's McLean County Fair, which kicks off today and runs through Sunday, offers a wide variety of summer fun.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the fair?

Gates are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with 4-H exhibits open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, gates are open from noon to 8 p.m.

Carnival hours are 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Carnival pricing varies based on the day, time and availability of specials; see this story at pantagraph.com for a full list.

Where is the fair?

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

How much is admission?

Admission is always free for children 5 and younger, but otherwise varies based on the day and age of the person.

On Wednesday through Saturday, admission is $8 for those over 13, $5 for children 6 to 12. On Sunday, it is $4 for adults and $2 for those 6 to 12.

Multi-day admission is $18 for those 13 and older, and $12 for kids who are 6 to 12. Tickets can be purchased online at mcleancountyfair.org, as well as at the gate.

Several days have special themes. On Thursday, seniors (60 and older) and veterans get free admission all day, and participants of all ages can get their admission knocked down to $1 at the gate if they donate school supplies. Details are available on the fair website, mcleancountyfair.org.

What should you make sure to see?

To fair manager Michael Swartz, there are several cornerstones of the fair. The first is the 4-H competitions. "We want the community to see the growth and development that our future leaders these kids have, and how they're developing from year to year," he said.

The second is free, on-ground entertainment, including the activity-filled Food and Farm Fun Zone and new this year, a shark encounter. (Its owner travels with the exhibit.)

The third is fair food, from the classic lemon shakeups and funnel cakes to meatier fare provided by beef and pork producers.

Finally, there are grandstand activities, which include a tractor pull on Wednesday, demolition derby on Saturday and the Ya Bud country music night with artist Dylan Scott on Friday. The latter event has been held for several years in honor of David D. Stiles V, who died in a single-vehicle crash when he was 19. Stiles had been traveling back from seeing Scott perform when he was killed, his mother said.