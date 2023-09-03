MACKINAW — Jennifer Willard and Bobbie Hicks have been to plenty of wineries.

But after they heard about the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard's annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival, they knew they needed to make it a girls' trip destination.

"Who can turn down stomping grapes?" asked Willard, of Astoria. Dressed in matching T-shirts to commemorate the occasion, she and Hicks, of Havana, said the trip would become a yearly tradition.

They will be in good company. Since 2008, the vineyard has hosted a Grape Stomp in honor of the famous episode of "I Love Lucy" in which Lucille Ball crushes grapes with her bare feet in preparation for an Italian movie. (Spoiler: She ends up picking a fight in the grape vat with a fellow stomper.)

At the Tazewell County version, adults and children can stomp their own grapes for the chance to win prizes, including candy and gift certificates.

Participants, who may incorporate funny hats or props, are given free rein to be as silly as possible when stomping their own grapes.

Audience reaction determines the winner of each pairing of participants.

Carly Drezek, tasting manager for the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, said although there are machines to crush grapes for winemaking today, the tradition of grape stomping was a community-wide effort that could take days.

"Not only is (grape stomping) fun and Lucy made it great, but it actually has a great history as well as the community coming together to participate," Drezek said.

Although the contest requires several crates full of grapes, Drezek said it is just a novelty and nothing ends up going into Mackinaw Valley's products.

"I don't know about you, but thank God for machines," she said.

In addition to grape stomping, the vineyard hosts an "I Love Lucy" look-alike contest for children and adults.

Even though the sitcom is more than 60 years old, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard owner Diane Hahn said she still meets children who love the show thanks to reruns on Nick at Nite and streaming platforms.

"A lot of times, the kids are adorable and are the spitting image of Lucy," Hahn said.

Hahn, who emcees the event and always dresses as Ball as a tribute, recalled meeting one girl from a previous contest who, when asked why she decided to dress as the iconic comedy heroine, replied that she always gets into trouble — just like Lucy.

Live music was played by Central Illinois band Stereo Typical and concessions were provided by Tony's on Wheels, a food truck for Haddad's Lebanese Restaurant in Peoria.

