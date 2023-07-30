BLOOMINGTON — A "Sunday Funday" can mean several things at the McLean County Fair.

It could mean going on a carnival ride, enjoying a lemon shake-up, or getting up close to Highland cattle and alpacas at the fair petting zoo. Or, it could mean showing off your favorite goat.

But for young cowboys and cowgirls, tying up a solid weekend at the fair meant strutting stylishly on horseback.

Landon Paucar was one of those cowboys. The Bloomington 6-year-old placed second in the leadline horsemanship 7-and-under class in the Premiere Livestock Classic horse show, sponsored by the McLean County Farm Bureau.

Sunday was Landon’s first time at a horse show, so the award came as a surprise to his father, Wilson Paucar. He said he can tell Landon, who started riding this summer, has built up a relationship with his horse to feel more comfortable and closer to animals.

Taking the lead on a spare set of reins was Emily Embry, mentor and babysitter of Landon’s. She said Landon did so well, and has a natural talent.

“He really cares about animals,” Embry said.

Shannon Killion took over as the fair’s horse director this year. She said around 30 riders entered for the Premier Livestock Classic horse shows, which wasn’t bad for their opening year.

Sunday’s horse, dairy cattle and goat shows of the Premier Livestock Classic followed the McLean County 4-H animal shows, which began Wednesday and continued through Friday. Killion said they had a lot of 4-H kids stay over for the Premier Livestock Classic shows, and then more. She said one lady came to the Sunday horse show from Tennessee.

“I’m very happy with the preparation of our kids here at the fair and at the open show," she said. "Everyone jumps in and helps everyone out.

“The parents are wonderful. They help their kid, they help other kids.”

Since there were so many, Killion couldn’t pick out one favorite memory from this year’s fair. She said she was humbled by the way everyone helped her in her first year as horse director.

After his class was done showing, Landon told The Pantagraph he wanted to have won first place. To get a victory next year, he said he’s going to practice more.

When asked what his horse, named Chief, is like, he spelled out: “L-A-Z-Y.”

Stabled

Spectating the show were Ryan Ritter and his daughter, Caitlan Ritter, 13, of the Colfax-Saybrook area.

Caitlan said she had planned to show her older horse, Anita, but decided against it because of the weekend’s hot temperatures.

She has been riding horses for about 10 years, and currently rides three: Anita, William and Josey. Caitlan said Anita is “just grumpy,” and will follow directions when she feels like it. She said William is a very laid-back horse until food comes into the picture.

Even though she wasn’t on the arena Sunday, Caitlan said she was still happy to be around horses and cheer on her three friends in Sunday’s show.

Learning to ride horseback has taught her how to be nice to all animals, she said.

“They’re really smart — if you train them correctly, they’ll catch on fast,” said Caitlan.

A doe has her day

The fairgrounds goat barn was humming with “maahs” during the Premier Livestock Classic goat show. Boasting his best bucks and does was Beau Steinberg, of Clinton.

Beau, 9, joined his 3-year-old sister Bonnie to show their goat named Snow White, which placed Reserve Grand Champion in the Market Doe class.

Beau told The Pantagraph he’s learned to care for chickens, cows, goats, rabbits, donkeys, horses and ponies. He said he likes working with goats the most.

While Snow White is jumpy and rowdy and takes a lot to handle, he said his buck named Tonto is more chill.

His father, Shane Steinberg, said showing animals at the fair is a great way for kids to learn responsibility.

Bonnie-go-round

Not long after noon Sunday, lines had started to form at the fairgrounds entrance as the fair carnival opened. The carnival is open until 8 p.m. Sunday, with $25 wristband passes going on sale at 5 p.m. during "last blast hours." Full-day passes were $30.

Fair director Mike Swartz said he expected a large crowd of up to 3,000 for the carnival’s “last blast” to help close out the final fair day.

He said overall attendance for the weekend was anticipated to be 10% lower than the previous year. Opening hours at the carnival Friday were delayed until 5 p.m. because of the extremely hot weather.

Guests were able to cool off in three air-conditioned buildings, Swartz noted.

While Friday started off as a warm weekend at the fair, Swartz said the YaBud Music Festival was well attended, and country music star Dylan Scott performed as planned.

With their children’s goat shows all wrapped up Sunday, the Steinberg family was ready to have some fun at the carnival.

Shane Steinberg’s wife, Echo Steinberg, said Bonnie was most excited for the merry-go-round.

“She’s a classic girl,” Echo said.

