NORMAL — What’s the best way to spice up a serving of sweet corn?

A few extra dashes of razzle-dazzle will do the trick.

Sweet corn, spiffy stunts and more were served Saturday and Sunday at the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal. Several minutes before Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus opened its Sunday morning show, the Mark R. Peterson Plaza was already crowded with spectators of all ages.

While viewers bore witness to acrobatics, juggling, unicycle stunts and clowning theatrics, perhaps another timely trick experienced this weekend was Mother Nature’s lifting of the heat dome that fired up high temperatures across the Midwestern region earlier in the week.

While an exact attendance estimate wasn’t immediately available, Fox said visual observations indicated they had the most people show up in “years and years.” Walking traffic through Beaufort and North streets was dense, and so was the shopping.

Marcus Alouan, Gamma Phi’s executive director, said the event is a great opportunity for getting his students excited at the semester’s start. He said about 87 students performed this weekend, with a total of 91 in the program; last year, he said their cast of 124 was their biggest ever.

Even before the circus was branded with the sweet corn event in 2019, Alouan said he still remembers it being one of his favorite events.

Alouan agreed it helps make Normal a unique destination for fall events, and said: “I believe the Town of Normal is just leaning into our circus heritage, and I love that so much.”

He noted the Circus Historical Society also held its 2023 convention at the Hyatt Place hotel in uptown through the weekend. Alouan said the convention hosted amazing speakers who discussed circus history both near and far.

“It brought so many people back that were touring with Ringling (Bros). in the 1970s, 1960s and beyond,” he said, adding that was thrilling.

Gamma Phi’s Circus is also much about audience participation, said Alouan. Sunday’s show included a game show-style dance contest for clowns and spectators. Alouan said several other merry occurrences have happened at their shows, including marriage proposals.

One spectator at the first circus show was 31-year-old Sean Toomey, who was part of a Gamma Phi alumni group highlighted by Alouan. Toomey said it’s exciting coming back to his circus.

As a juggler, he said his favorite act of Sunday’s show was the juggling. However, Toomey said his favorite part of being in Gamma Phi was building relationships and finding a family in the circus.

One young Gammi Phi fan that morning was 6-year-old Liam Hoefler, who said his favorite act was the fire hula hoops. The Normal boy attended with his father, Adam Hoefler, and sister Lorelei Hoefler, 8, who liked the fire jugglers the most.

Getting corny

Go to the steaming and shucking station at the Sweet Corn Circus, and you might get an earful of puns with your ear of corn.

When asked for an interview, Bloomington Scout Troop 920 Scoutmaster Chris Knoll volunteered his best corn joke.

He asked: “What do you call it when you’re attacked with corn?"

Knoll answered: “Assault and buttery.”

He and his scouts were joined by Hudson Scout Troop 957 and the Kiwanis Club of Bloomington to volunteer on sweet corn preparing duties. And while the scout and scout leaders were busy shucking corn, Knoll made sure they were up to their ears in jokes, too.

Knoll said his scout troop has been volunteering at sweet corn festivals since the 1980s through a partnership with the Clark family.

Burt Clark said they heat the corn by piping steam from an old steam-powered tractor into a tin water trough. Makeshift steamer baskets, made from cut-out tin refuse bins, lower about 70 ears into the cooker at a time.

Fox counted about 32,000 corn ears ordered for the event from Maddox Sweet Corn Farm in Warrensville.

As of noon Sunday, Clark confirmed sweet corn sales were running at full tilt, but he was unsure if the event would sell out of its staple.

Clark agreed selling sweet corn at the festival has been a great tradition that his family has carried on since at least the 1980s.

“This originally came to Normal to welcome the students back,” he said.

And, Clark said it wouldn’t be possible without the sweat of scouts shucking and cooking all the corn.

