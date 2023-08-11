NORMAL — Cruisin' Uptown Normal will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The free community event features dozens of classic and contemporary cars on display throughout uptown Normal. All ages are welcome.

The event is organized by Mid State Cruisers, Twin City Cruisers and the McLean County Antique Automobile Club with the Town of Normal.

Several street and parking areas will be signed "no parking" after noon Saturday and will be closed starting at 2 p.m. in preparation for the event.

Those streets include North Street from Fell Avenue; Broadway between the alley south of North Street and the post office; Uptown Circle; Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to College Avenue; and Beaufort Street between Uptown Circle and Linden Street.

The roads are expected to reopen around 9 p.m.

Visit uptownnormal.com/cruisin for the live music schedule and more.

