MATTOON — The Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild plan to hold their third annual Outdoor Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.

Prairie Stitchers member Jamie Willis said more than 50 quilts will be on display, including the miniature 20-square-inch quilts created by the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild.

Willis said the show also will once again feature "mystery quilts" that local enthusiasts created as they received individual pieces of the pattern over the course of several weeks from quilter Jan Little of Mattoon. The pattern has a circular optical illusion theme.

Quilter and instructor Sandy Evans of Westfield will judge the quilt entries and present a best in show award. Attendees also are invited to vote on their favorite quilts.

"We want as many people as possible to come vote for their favorites for the viewers' choice award," Willis said.

The quilt show, held with the support of the Mattoon Arts Council, will take place amid the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park, off of Western Avenue. The Mattoon High School junior class will sell bottled water and other cold beverages at this event. June 17 is the rain date for the show.

Watch now: Photos from the WBRP Bed Blitz WBRP board member and head of the Bed Blitz Robert Bosquez holding granddaughter Maddie Lyndsey Ramsey Sharon Dodd Eric Heggie Sim Sandhu Alex and Nathaniel Bosquez Amy Berger, Grace Rients First Presbyterian Church of Normal Youth Group volunteers Todd Johnson with Sarah and Keith Johnson Barry Haggarty with volunteer Scout Troop 912 Robert Bosquez Bed Frame Deb Boston The Bosquez family Nikita Richards