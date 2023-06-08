MATTOON — The Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild plan to hold their third annual Outdoor Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.
Prairie Stitchers member Jamie Willis said more than 50 quilts will be on display, including the miniature 20-square-inch quilts created by the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild.
Willis said the show also will once again feature "mystery quilts" that local enthusiasts created as they received individual pieces of the pattern over the course of several weeks from quilter Jan Little of Mattoon. The pattern has a circular optical illusion theme.
Quilter and instructor Sandy Evans of Westfield will judge the quilt entries and present a best in show award. Attendees also are invited to vote on their favorite quilts.
"We want as many people as possible to come vote for their favorites for the viewers' choice award," Willis said.
The quilt show, held with the support of the Mattoon Arts Council, will take place amid the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park, off of Western Avenue. The Mattoon High School junior class will sell bottled water and other cold beverages at this event. June 17 is the rain date for the show.